Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma dismissed claims he's controlled by PM Modi, calling Congress believers 'crazy'. Amid the political spat, Sarma also confirmed that tribal communities would be kept separate from the proposed Uniform Civil Code in the state.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday described those who believe in Congress winning "crazy", days after the latter claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "controls" the CM.

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Sarma Dismisses Congress' 'Control' Claims

Speaking to ANI amid escalating political tensions ahead of the state assembly polls, Sarma dismissed the claims, stating, "He is crazy", intensifying the war of words between the BJP and Congress.

This follows Gandhi's recent public rally in Jorhat, where he said, "Donald Trump gives orders to Modi, and Modi says nothing - because he knows Trump holds his (Modi) future in his hands. Donald Trump controls Narendra Modi. If Trump tells Modi to jump, Narendra Modi will ask how long and will start jumping. This is because Trump holds the controls over Narendra Modi." He alleged that PM Modi has a similar sway over the Assam CM as he's aware of Sarma's "corruption and crimes".

Stance on Uniform Civil Code

When asked about the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) being implemented in the state, Sarma expressed confidence and clarified the positioning of tribal communities. "Tribals will be kept separate from the UCC (Uniform Civil Code), " he said.

His remarks come after PM Modi's public rally in Gogamukh on Wednesday, where he vowed to implement the Uniform Civil Code in Assam, while reiterating the state government's commitment to protecting tribal traditions, Sixth Schedule areas and preserving Assam's identity. "To ensure that no deceit is done to our daughters, many major announcements have also been made to ensure the dignity, respect, and safety of our daughters' lives. Implementing the Uniform Civil Code in Assam and protecting the traditions of our tribal society, Sixth Schedule areas, or saving Assam's identity are very big announcements. The BJP does what it says," he said.

UCC aims to replace diverse personal laws governing marriage, divorce, and inheritance with a common, secular legal framework to promote equality, national integration, and gender justice.

Assam Assembly Polls 2026

Amid this intense political rhetoric and campaigning, all 126 Assembly constituencies in Assam will go to polls in a single phase on April 9, 2026, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4."

Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly.