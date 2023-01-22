Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi Police arrests man who fled Hotel Leela Palace without paying Rs 23 lakh bill; check details

    In an FIR, it is said that the man checked into the hotel with a fake business card and posed as an important functionary of the government of UAE office of His Highness Sheikh Falah Bin Zayed AL Nahyan.

    First Published Jan 22, 2023, 9:18 AM IST

    The Delhi Police on Sunday (January 22) arrested Mahamed Sharif, the man who duped Hotel Leela Palace off Rs 23 lakh after posing as a member of the Royal Family of UAE earlier in the week.

    It is reportedly said that the police official apprehended the accused on January 19 from Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district. 

    Earlier, the accused had stayed at the hotel in the Sarojini Nagar area from August 1, 2022, till November 20, and fled without settling a bill of Rs 23,46,413, as per hotel staff.

    It is reportedly said that the man showed a business card, a UAE resident card, and other documents to convince the hotel staff that he was a foreign national. The accused total cost at The Leela Palace was nearly Rs 35 lakh; however, he only paid Rs 11.5 lakh before leaving. 

    Following the media report, police said, "Mohammed Sharif fled the Leela Palace hotel without paying his outstanding bills of Rs 23.46 lakh after staying there from August 1 to November 20, last year. He checked into the hotel with a forged business card, posing as an important government official from the UAE. He's currently untraceable."

    In an FIR, it is said that the man checked into the hotel with a fake business card and posed as an important functionary of the government of UAE office of His Highness Sheikh Falah Bin Zayed AL Nahyan.

    "He also gave a resident card of the United Arab Emirates on arrival. It seems the guest purposely gave these cards to create a false image and garner extra trust with an intent to cheat/deceive the hotel at a later stage," the FIR stated.

    Based on the complaint, the Delhi Police had registered an FIR on January 13 under sections 419 (Punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), and 380 (Theft in dwelling house, etc) of the Indian Penal Code.

