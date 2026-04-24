A man accused of kidnapping a minor in Hathras, UP, allegedly died by suicide in police custody. He reportedly hanged himself in the restroom. The Station Inspector and Duty Constable have been suspended, and a probe into the death is underway.

A man accused of kidnapping a minor in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly died by suicide in police custody, Superintendent of Police (SP) Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said in a statement on Friday. According to the police official, the incident occurred on Thursday, when the accused hanged himself in the restroom at the police station. The Station Inspector and the Duty Constable have been suspended.

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Police Version of Events

"Accused Chandrapal was summoned. Chandrapal expressed the need to use the restroom. He was accompanied by a PRD personnel and a guard. Under unexpected circumstances, he hanged himself in the restroom. The sentry immediately informed the police station, and Chandrapal was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. A case has been registered against the Station Inspector and the Duty Constable under relevant sections, and both have been suspended with immediate effect. The CCTV footage from the police station has been secured, and all necessary legal actions are being ensured," SP Sinha said.

Background of Kidnapping Accusation

According to Hathras Police, Chandrapal was a resident of Ghaziabad and was accused of luring and abducting a 16-year-old girl. The police received the complaint on April 18. Based on the plaintiff's complaint, a case was registered at Police Station Chandpa under relevant sections. The probe into the custodial death is underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)