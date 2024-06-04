Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Hassan Election Results 2024 LIVE: Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna aims to win against INC's Shreyas Patel

    The Hassan Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka held elections on May 26, 2024, with a voter turnout of 77.68%. The counting began on June 4, amid controversy after the arrest of incumbent MP Prajwal Revanna. Candidates include Prajwal Revanna of BJP and M. Shreyas Patel of Congress. Previous elections saw intense competition and high voter participation.

    Hassan Karnataka Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Winning Candidates Prajwal Revanna M Shreyas Patel vkp
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 4, 2024, 6:11 AM IST

    The Hassan Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka witnessed its election in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on May 26, 2024. The voter turnout for this constituency was quite impressive, reaching 77.68%. The counting of votes began at 8 am on Tuesday, June 04. 

    The Hassan Lok Sabha constituency is now known as the high-profile seat because of the row surrounding MP Prajwal Revanna. After the second phase of voting, a notable scandal emerged from Hassan, leading to the arrest of the incumbent MP Prajwal Revanna. The key candidates for the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency are:

    • Prajwal Revanna (Bharatiya Janata Party)
    • M. Shreyas Patel (Indian National Congress)

    Trends at 8.30 am:

    2019 Lok Sabha election results:

    During the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the Hassan constituency saw intense competition with a high voter turnout of 77.08%. Prajwal Revanna, representing JD(S), emerged victorious with 6,76,606 votes, securing a significant lead of 1,41,324 votes. He defeated BJP's Manju A, who received 5,35,282 votes.

    2014 Lok Sabha election results:

    In the 2014 Hassan Lok Sabha elections, India’s former PM H.D. Devegowda emerged victorious, securing 5,09,841 votes with a vote share of 44.73%. He led by a significant margin of 1,00,462 votes. Manju A. from the Indian National Congress trailed behind with 4,09,379 votes, securing a vote share of 35.92%. The Bharatiya Janata Party candidate, C.H. Vijayashankar, secured 1,65,688 votes, capturing 14.54% of the vote share.

    Last Updated Jun 4, 2024, 6:11 AM IST
