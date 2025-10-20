Rajiv Menon's Hashtag Hindu offers a witty and insightful take on Hinduism for today’s generation. With a foreword by Dr. Shashi Tharoor, the book blends humor, history, and logic to explain rituals, stories, and values of Sanatana Dharma.

Rajiv Menon's Hashtag Hindu: Not a Sermon. Not a Lecture. Just Dharma, Decoded is a refreshing, witty, and deeply insightful look at Hinduism through the eyes of a modern seeker. With a foreword by Dr. Shashi Tharoor, the book moves beyond religious instruction to become a cultural bridge that connects ancient wisdom with the questions of today’s youth. Menon blends humor, history, and contemporary observation to unpack the symbols, stories, and rituals of Hinduism in ways that feel relatable to readers who grew up between cultures or generations.

Why one must read Hashtag Hindu

At its heart, Hashtag Hindu is both a rediscovery and a conversation. Menon writes for those who grew up hearing 'just because' when they asked why certain customs were followed. The book turns those unanswered childhood questions into thoughtful explorations, using logic and empathy to explain how Sanatana Dharma remains relevant in a rapidly changing world. Whether it is temple visits, myths, or the philosophy behind everyday rituals, Menon approaches each topic with curiosity and clarity, inviting readers to see Hinduism as a living and evolving tradition.

The emotional connect

Beyond its engaging prose, Hashtag Hindu carries an emotional resonance for families in the diaspora. For children of Indian origin growing up in America or abroad, it offers a lens to understand and take pride in their heritage. The book captures the essence of Indian customs, often taken for granted yet deeply meaningful, making it both an introduction and a celebration of the values that shape the Hindu way of life.

More than anything, Menon’s work is an invitation to question, to understand, and to take pride in one’s roots. Hashtag Hindu reminds us that faith need not be inherited unquestioningly; it can be rediscovered, reinterpreted, and celebrated anew. For millennials and Gen Z Hindus, it is not just a book about religion. It is a mirror reflecting the modern meaning of Dharma, written with intelligence, warmth, and humor.