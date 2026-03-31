Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini said the BJP government follows a delivery-oriented model, fulfilling election promises transparently. Speaking in Tosham, he assured no fuel shortage and highlighted the completion of most election commitments.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that the BJP-led double-engine government since 2014 has ensured that election promises made for the people of the state are being fulfilled on the ground in a time-bound, transparent and accountable manner.

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Delivery-Oriented Governance Model

He said the present government is not a promise-making administration but follows a delivery-oriented governance model, where every "sankalp is translated into action with commitment and speed". The Chief Minister was addressing the Unnat Sinchai Utsav-2026 organized at Tosham in Bhiwani district on Tuesday.

No Shortage of Fuel in Haryana

Referring to recent global conditions and the conflict in West Asia, the Chief Minister said the State Government has taken proactive steps to prevent panic and misinformation. He categorically stated that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel or LPG in Haryana, and sufficient stock is available across 4,032 petrol pumps and LPG agencies in the State

Tributes to Former Leaders

Upon arrival, he paid floral tributes to former Chief Minister late Chaudhary Bansi Lal and late Chaudhary Surender Singh. He also visited the exhibition on drip irrigation systems set up by the Irrigation Department, according to a release.

Honouring the Legacy of Chaudhary Bansi Lal

Addressing the gathering, Saini said that the Tosham region represents a proud tradition of hard work, sacrifice and agriculture-driven prosperity. He said the region has witnessed a remarkable transformation over decades. Recalling the contribution of former Chief Minister late Chaudhary Bansi Lal and late Chaudhary Surender Singh, he said that at the time of Haryana's formation, visionary leadership had already laid the foundation of development-oriented governance in the State.

He said Chaudhary Bansi Lal had envisioned greenery in the sandy terrain of Tosham-Loharu region and transformed that vision into reality by developing a world-class lift irrigation canal system nearly five decades ago. As a result, canal water reached this arid region for the first time, bringing a historic transformation in agriculture, drinking water availability, and livelihoods.

Fulfilling Election 'Sankalp'

Saini said that the mandate for a third consecutive term is not only a matter of pride but also a huge responsibility, reminding the government to work with greater dedication and fulfil every commitment made to the people. He said the government firmly believes in the principle: "What we say, we deliver."

He informed that out of 217 election commitments (Sankalp) made in the BJP Sankalp Patra, 60 have already been fulfilled within one and a half years, while work on 157 commitments is progressing at a fast pace. He said the government has implemented the guiding principle of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas" in both letter and spirit.

Development in Bhiwani and Tosham

The Chief Minister said that the State Government has formulated and implemented multiple welfare schemes for all sections of society with full transparency. He assured that no stone will be left unturned in the development of the Bhiwani region. He informed that in Tosham Assembly constituency alone, during the last 11.5 years, a total of 283 Chief Minister announcements were made, out of which 258 have been completed, while the remaining are in progress.

Guided by PM Modi's Vision

Saini said that Haryana's development journey is guided by the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said the Viksit Bharat- 2047 vision is not merely a target but a mass movement involving every citizen. (ANI)