Haryana Police makes first arrest in Congress' worker Himani Narwal's murder case

Haryana Police have arrested one accused in the connection with the murder case of Congress worker Himani Narwal, police said on Monday. The body of Himani Narwal was found inside a suitcase near a highway in Rohtak on March 1.

Haryana Police makes first arrest in Congress' worker Himani Narwal's murder case shk
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 3, 2025, 8:52 AM IST

Haryana Police have arrested one accused in the connection with the murder case of Congress worker Himani Narwal, police said on Monday. The body of Himani Narwal was found inside a suitcase near a highway in Rohtak on March 1.

Meanwhile, the police have formed a Special Investigation Task Force to probe into the murder of Himani Narwal.

Sampla DSP Rajneesh Kumar said, "An SIT has been formed. Her phone has been recovered. We are using cyber and FSL. We are investigating all angles."
DSP informed that the deceased lived alone in Haryana while her family stayed in Delhi.

The deceased worker's mother made some shocking allegations. The mother, Savita, held the election and the party responsible for her daughter's death, suggesting that Himani's rising stature in the party had created enemies for her.

According to Savita, Himani's mother, her daughter was at home on February 28 and had been receiving threats. Savita believes that Himani's close relationships with prominent Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and the Hooda family, had sparked jealousy among some individuals.

"The election and the party took my daughter's life. Because of this, she made some enemies. These (the culprits) could be from the party, could be her friends as well...On February 28, she was at home," Savita said.

"We received a phone call from the Police Station (regarding the incident). My daughter was very close to Asha Hooda (wife of Bhupinder Singh Hooda). I won't perform her last rites until she gets justice...," she added.

Also read: Haryana police forms SIT to investigate Congress worker Himani Narwal's murder

Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda condemned the incident, citing a breakdown in law and order in Haryana, which he claims is the worst state in the country for crimes against women.

"It is a very painful incident. There is a breakdown of law & order in Haryana. Haryana is number 1 in the country in terms of crime against women...The incident should be investigated as soon as possible," said Hooda.

Hooda also lashed out at the BJP-led state government over the alleged murder of the Congress Party worker and demanded a swift investigation and strict punishment for the guilty, regardless of their affiliation. He revealed that he is in touch with police personnel and has spoken with the Superintendent of Police, who is hopeful of finding clues soon.

"The incident should be investigated as soon as possible. I am in touch with the Police personnel. I also spoke with SP. They are hopeful that they will get some clues by the evening. I told them that this should be investigated and the guilty should be given the strictest punishment," Hooda said. 

Also read: 'Elections & party took my daughter's life': Mother of Congress worker found murdered in Rohtak blames rivalry

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

20 illegal weapons surrendered in Manipur amid police awareness efforts anr

20 illegal weapons surrendered in Manipur amid police awareness efforts

7 booked in molestation case involving Union Minister's daughter in Jalgaon; one accused has four prior cases anr

7 booked in molestation case involving Union Minister's daughter in Jalgaon; one accused has four prior cases

Kerala SSLC and Plus Two exams to begin today march 3 2025; Over 8 point 7 lakh students to appear anr

Kerala SSLC and Plus Two exams to begin today; Over 8.7 lakh students to appear

Kerala SHOCKER: Man hacks wife, friend to death over infidelity suspicion in Pathanamthitta; arrested anr

Kerala SHOCKER: Man hacks wife, friend to death over infidelity suspicion in Pathanamthitta; arrested

Uttarakhand Avalanche: 8 dead as rescue efforts wrap up in Mana; 46 rescued anr

Uttarakhand Avalanche: 8 dead as rescue efforts wrap up in Mana; 46 rescued

Recent Stories

Oscar 2025: Los Angeles' firefighters honored with standing ovation at 97th Academy Awards NTI

Oscars 2025: Los Angeles' firefighters honored with standing ovation at 97th Academy Awards

Oscars 2025 Full List of Winners: Mikey Madison, Adrien Brody, Anora win top awards; Zoe Saldana gets emotional RBA

Oscars 2025 Full List of Winners: Mikey Madison, Adrien Brody,Anora win top awards; Zoe Saldana gets emotional

REET 2025 Answer Key: REET answer key expected to be released soon at reet2024.co.in iwh

REET 2025 Answer Key: REET answer key expected to be released soon at reet2024.co.in

Top tea-consuming states in India: From Gujarat to Haryana with facts and ranking NTI

Top tea-consuming states in India: From Gujarat to Haryana with facts and ranking

Maruti Swift CSD Huge offer you can save over Rs 1 lakh on this family car check details gcw

Maruti Swift CSD HUGE OFFER! You can save over Rs 1 lakh on this family car | Check details

Recent Videos

Nine Arrested in Fierce Anti-Musk Protest at Manhattan Tesla Dealership

Nine Arrested in Fierce Anti-Musk Protest at Manhattan Tesla Dealership

Video Icon
Rasha Thadani Glows in Yellow Amidst Varanasi’s Serene Ghats

Rasha Thadani Glows in Yellow Amidst Varanasi’s Serene Ghats

Video Icon
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Offers Prayers at Tripura Sundari Temple

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Offers Prayers at Tripura Sundari Temple

Video Icon
Khushi Kapoor Slays in Black, Ends Day Cuddling with Her Adorable Pets!

Khushi Kapoor Slays in Black, Ends Day Cuddling with Her Adorable Pets!

Video Icon
CM Rekha Gupta, BJP Leaders Honored at Purvanchal Morcha Event in Delhi | Asianet Newsable

CM Rekha Gupta, BJP Leaders Honored at Purvanchal Morcha Event in Delhi | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon