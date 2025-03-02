'Elections & party took my daughter's life': Mother of Congress worker found murdered in Rohtak blames rivalry

The mother of Haryana Congress worker Himani Narwal, who was found stuffed in a suitcase in Rohtak, has alleged that elections and the party had claimed her life.

"The election and the party took my daughter's life. Because of this, she made some enemies. These (the culprits) could be from the party, could be her friends as well...On February 28, she was at home" Savita said.

The deceased woman's mother further said that the stature of her daughter Himani was rising in the party, "She was going with Rahul Gandhi, she was close to the Hooda family, this is why people were having problems, they were jealous."

"We received a phone call from Police Station (regarding the incident). My daughter was very close to Asha Hooda (wife of Bhupinder Singh Hooda), I won't perform her last rites until she gets justice..."

"Yes there was (a family dispute), we lived in a little fear. I took my son to BSF camp from here...My elder son was killed in 2011 and we never received justice. So, I took him (another son) to BSF camp to save his life...After election, she had become a little disillusioned with the party. She said that she wanted a job and that she didn't want to work much for the party...She was associated with Congress for the past 10 years. She had also agreed to get married. She was pursuing LL.B...I had called up Asha Hooda in the morning but my phone call was not received."

The brother of the deceased Jatin said "...She had undertaken padayatra with Rahul Gandhi..."

Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that the Congress party has demanded an investigation and "whether it was someone from the party or outside will come out only through investigation."

"Her body is in mortuary right now. Congress workers have gone there, associates of local MLA have gone there...Local MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra will visit them, he is in touch...We have demanded an investigation and that the guilty should get strict punishment. Whether it was someone from the party or outside will come out only through investigation," Hooda said.

The body of Himani Narwal was found stuffed in a big blue suitcase near the Sampla bus stand in Rohtak on Friday, following which the information regarding this was provided to the Sampla police station.

Speaking with ANI earlier Haryana Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal said, "It is a very painful incident. It is inhumane. The manner in which a daughter was killed is a matter of concern. Where is our state, our society heading? There should be a high-level investigation into this. Himani Narwal was a very active worker of the party...A high-level committee should be formed to investigate this."

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra said that the deceased was pretty active with Bhupinder Hooda and Deepinder Hooda during the election campaign.

