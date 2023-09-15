Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Haryana: Mobile internet suspended in Nuh amidst MLA's arrest fearing tension

    The decision to suspend mobile internet services was made in response to the current situation, as stated in the official order. Earlier, Haryana police arrested Congress MLA Mamman Khan, alleging his involvement in the Nuh violence that occurred on July 31.

    Haryana Mobile internet suspended in Nuh amidst MLA arrest fearing tension AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 15, 2023, 12:04 PM IST

    Mobile internet services in Haryana's Nuh district have been suspended from Friday at 10 am until Saturday at 11.59 pm due to concerns of potential unrest in the area. The district administration has imposed Section 144 in Nuh and urged residents to observe Friday prayers at home.

    The decision to suspend mobile internet services was made in response to the current situation, as stated in the official order. Earlier, Haryana police arrested Congress MLA Mamman Khan, alleging his involvement in the Nuh violence that occurred on July 31.

    The internet suspension order cited apprehensions of tension, agitation, potential damage to public and private property, and disturbances to public peace and tranquillity within the district.

    The order emphasized that the misuse of internet services could lead to disruptions in public utilities and law and order. It further highlighted the need to prevent the spread of misinformation and rumors on various social media platforms, including WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, and others, which could facilitate the mobilization of agitators and demonstrators, potentially causing harm to lives and property through violent activities.

    The order also clarified that it had been issued with careful consideration for public convenience, exempting individual SMS, mobile recharges, banking SMS, voice calls, and internet services provided by broadband and lease lines for corporate and domestic households. This exemption aims to safeguard the state's commercial and financial interests and individuals' basic domestic needs. The order was issued in light of the emergent situation and after due consideration of these factors.

    Last Updated Sep 15, 2023, 12:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Project Cheetah chief denies radio collar link in big cats deaths, plans next batch release AJR

    Project Cheetah chief denies radio collar link in big cats deaths, plans next batch release

    India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor: 'A very ambitious project, but market will decide if it will be beneficial'

    India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor: 'Project is ambitious, market will decide if it will benefit'

    Nipah: Karnataka government to set-up surveillance units at Kerala-Karnataka border check posts rkn

    Nipah: Karnataka government to set up surveillance units at Kerala-Karnataka border check posts

    Nipah virus in Kerala: Bat samples collected, fruit growers worried

    Nipah virus in Kerala: Bat samples collected, fruit growers worried

    Kerala: 6-year-old injured as mike explodes while singing rkn

    Kerala: 6-year-old injured as mike explodes while singing

    Recent Stories

    Ganesh Chaturthi rush: Bengaluru Traffic Police advise residents to avoid Majestic route on THESE dates vkp

    Ganesh Chaturthi rush: Bengaluru Traffic Police advise residents to avoid Majestic route on THESE dates

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Colombo weather forecast; Rain possibility looms over India vs Bangladesh Super 4 match osf

    Asia Cup 2023: Colombo weather forecast; Rain possibility looms over India vs Bangladesh Super 4 match

    Despite ban, Bengaluru fails to curb POP Ganesha idols in city; check details vkp

    Despite ban, Bengaluru fails to curb POP Ganesha idols in city; check details

    Why Apple is facing flak in France over iPhone 12; Clue lies in radiation

    Why Apple is facing flak in France over iPhone 12; Clue lies in radiation

    Aloe Vera to Green Tea-7 easy home remedies for skin tightening RBA EAI

    Aloe Vera to Green Tea-7 easy home remedies for skin tightening

    Recent Videos

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlight? You decide

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlights? WATCH and decide

    Video Icon
    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon