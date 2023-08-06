Haryana government claims Nuh Police Station was attacked to destroy evidence

The government's official statement underlines that amidst the recent disturbances in Nuh, an attempt was made to eradicate the evidence amassed during a raid, leading to the targeted assault on the cyber police station.

The Haryana government has claimed that the assault on the cybercrime police station located in the Nuh district had a clear intention of obliterating any incriminating evidence tied to a significant fraudulent scheme uncovered earlier this year. The incident occurred amid the outbreak of violence in Nuh on July 31. This upheaval resulted in the deaths of six individuals, including a cleric and two home guards, due to communal clashes. These clashes ensued after a crowd attempted to obstruct a procession organized by the Vishva Hindu Parishad. The unrest extended to Gurugram over the subsequent days.

The government's official statement underlines that amidst the recent disturbances in Nuh, an attempt was made to eradicate the evidence amassed during a raid, leading to the targeted assault on the cyber police station. The station housed crucial documents related to extensive fraud and other criminal activities.

The Haryana Police's most extensive raid of its kind, conducted in April, exposed a cyber scam amounting to around Rs 100 crore. This operation involved raiding 320 hideouts of cyber criminals dispersed across 14 villages in Nuh, resulting in the arrest of 65 cyber criminals. Additionally, 66 mobile phones and a substantial number of counterfeit documents were confiscated.

Home Minister Anil Vij emphasized the gravity with which the Haryana government views the attack on the cybercrime police station. He also noted that Nuh was on the path to becoming a new hub for cybercrime, akin to Jamtara in Jharkhand, a district notorious for cybercrime in India, prompting the initiation of a substantial crackdown against cyber criminals.

Demolitions continue

Meanwhile, the extensive operation to dismantle 'unauthorized' constructions in Haryana's Nuh continues. The demolition drive has escalated into the latest focal point of tension between two communities within the strife-ridden state. The Nuh district administration has deployed bulldozers to demolish the Sahara Hotel, marking the fourth day of this comprehensive demolition campaign.

On Saturday, close to twelve shops, including pharmacies, had already been razed. Furthermore, the makeshift dwellings of migrant populations residing in Tauru, situated about 20 km away from the violence-affected Nuh, had also been demolished earlier in the week due to encroachment upon government-owned land.

Authorities assert that certain shops and residences being subjected to demolition were owned by individuals implicated in the recent clashes. The total count of demolished structures across various locations currently stands at 50 to 60. Many residents have fled, concerned about potential arrests.

The deployment of bulldozers for the past three days has been carried out in multiple areas within Nuh. Inside sources suggest that the authorities are specifically targeting unlawful encroachments that had persisted unresolved for several years.