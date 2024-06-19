Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Haryana: Former Congress leader Kiran Choudhry, daughter Shruti join BJP ahead of elections

    Haryana Congress suffered a major blow ahead of the state assembly elections as senior leader Kiran Choudhry and her daughter Shruti Choudhry joined the BJP. Their exit, citing grievances against the state Congress leadership and Bhupinder Singh Hooda, significantly strengthens the BJP while highlighting internal discord within the Congress

    Haryana Former Congress leader Kiran Choudhry, daughter Shruti join BJP ahead of elections ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jun 19, 2024, 12:09 PM IST

    Haryana Congress has faced a significant setback ahead of the state assembly elections, with senior leader Kiran Choudhry and her daughter Shruti Choudhry joining the ruling BJP. Shruti Choudhry expressed that there was a noticeable wave in favor of the BJP due to its policies aimed at progressing the state and country, which has led to repeated electoral successes for the Prime Minister. Both Kiran and Shruti emphasized their commitment to strengthening the BJP.

    Kiran Choudhry, the daughter-in-law of former Haryana chief minister Bansi Lal, has been a vocal critic of senior Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. In their resignation letters to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Kiran and Shruti Choudhry criticized the Haryana Congress unit, suggesting it was being run as a "personal fiefdom."

    Kiran, a sitting MLA from Tosham in Bhiwani district, and Shruti, a former MP and working president of the Haryana unit of the Congress, both articulated their grievances in their letters. Kiran expressed frustration over being stifled, humiliated, and conspired against, hindering her efforts to represent the people and uphold her values. Shruti accused the state unit of being centered around one individual who compromised the party's interests for personal gain.

    ALSO READ: Assam Home Secretary Shiladitya Chetia shoots himself, minutes after wife’s death from cancer

    Kiran Choudhry's dissatisfaction also stemmed from the denial of a ticket to Shruti from the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh constituency in the recent Lok Sabha elections, as well as the overall distribution of tickets by the party in Haryana. Shruti Choudhry mentioned her family's legacy of selfless service to the country and her commitment to continuing that tradition with honesty and sincerity.

    ALSO READ: PM Modi inaugurates new Nalanda University campus in Bihar worth Rs 1,700 crore, plants a sapling

    There is speculation that Shruti Choudhry might be considered for a Rajya Sabha seat, but Kiran Choudhry clarified that their move to the BJP was unconditional. In her resignation letter, Kiran highlighted her four-decade-long dedication to the Congress and her desire to serve the people, stating that she could no longer do so under the current constraints.

    Both Kiran and Shruti Choudhry thanked Kharge and the Congress leadership for the opportunities provided to them. Kiran criticized Bhupinder Hooda, accusing him of prioritizing his son's political career over the party's interests and engaging in petty conspiracies. She lamented that such behavior made it difficult to maintain her political position.

    Kiran Choudhry accused Hooda of undermining other leaders and being self-serving. She alleged that during Hooda's tenure as chief minister, he withheld development funds from their areas and now aimed to politically marginalize them entirely.

    Last Updated Jun 19, 2024, 12:09 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kanchanjunga Express tragedy: Railways raises assistant loco pilot hirings from 5,696 to 18,799 post accident gcw

    Kanchanjunga Express tragedy: Railways raises assistant loco pilot hirings from 5,696 to 18,799 post accident

    39 years of Kanishka Bombing: Indian Consulate General in Vancouver to organize memorial service for victims ATG

    39 years of Kanishka Bombing: Indian Consulate General in Vancouver to organize memorial service for victims

    Assam Home Secretary Shiladitya Chetia shoots himself, minutes after wife death from cancer ATG

    Assam Home Secretary Shiladitya Chetia shoots himself, minutes after wife’s death from cancer

    'Documents forged': Allahabad HC permits NTA to take legal action on Priyanka Gandhi-backed NEET aspirant anr

    'Documents forged': Allahabad HC permits NTA to take legal action on Priyanka Gandhi-backed NEET aspirant

    PM Modi inaugurates new Nalanda University campus in Bihar worth Rs 1,700 crore check details gcw

    PM Modi inaugurates new Nalanda University campus in Bihar, plants a sapling

    Recent Stories

    Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul head out on dinner-date to celebrate their 1st wedding anniversary, see viral photo RBA

    Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul head out on dinner-date to celebrate their 1st wedding anniversary, see viral photo

    Kanchanjunga Express tragedy: Railways raises assistant loco pilot hirings from 5,696 to 18,799 post accident gcw

    Kanchanjunga Express tragedy: Railways raises assistant loco pilot hirings from 5,696 to 18,799 post accident

    39 years of Kanishka Bombing: Indian Consulate General in Vancouver to organize memorial service for victims ATG

    39 years of Kanishka Bombing: Indian Consulate General in Vancouver to organize memorial service for victims

    Elon Musk's Starlink satellites could burn up the ozone layer, scientists warn gcw

    Elon Musk's Starlink satellites could burn up the ozone layer, scientists warn

    Nagaland state lottery June 19, 2024: Dear Indus winning number OUT RKK

    Nagaland state lottery June 19, 2024: Dear Indus winning number OUT

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon