Haryana Elections 2024 Results: Vinesh Phogat gives Congress first win in Julana in 15 years

Haryana Election 2024: Olympian Vinesh Phogat won the Julana seat in Haryana's Jind district for Congress, marking the party's first victory in the area in 15 years. She secured a margin of over 6,000 votes. Despite her win, the BJP has crossed the majority mark in the Haryana assembly.

According to the latest trends from the Election Commission's website, the ruling BJP has surpassed the majority mark in the Haryana assembly, leading in 48 seats, while the Congress is ahead in 35 seats.

Olympian Vinesh Phogat secured her win by defeating BJP's Captain Yogesh Bairagi, a former Army officer, and Kavita Dalal from the Aam Aadmi Party, part of the opposition alliance INDIA, with a margin of over 6,000 votes.

Vinesh Phogat, who faced disappointment earlier this year with a surprising Olympic disqualification, joined the Congress on September 6. Shortly after, she was included in the party's candidate list.

The Haryana elections mark the first significant face-off between the BJP and Congress since the Lok Sabha polls. The results are expected to help the winning party shape a favorable narrative for upcoming elections in other states in the coming months.

A total of 1,031 candidates contested for the 90 Assembly seats in Haryana, indicating a wide range of political aspirations. The results of this election will not only shape the future of Haryana's political landscape but also set the tone for future electoral battles, particularly ahead of the national general elections.

