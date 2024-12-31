Haryana Dalit student dies by suicide after being barred from exams, expelled over unpaid fees

In a shocking incident, a Dalit student allegedly died by suicide due to mounting pressure over unpaid college fees in Haryana's Bhiwani.

Haryana Dalit student dies by suicide after being barred from exams, expelled over unpaid fees shk
In a shocking incident, a Dalit student allegedly died by suicide due to mounting pressure over unpaid college fees in Haryana's Bhiwani. Police on Monday confirmed filing an abetment to suicide case against four individuals, including the college principal, following the tragic incident on December 24.

The student, a resident of Singhani village, was enrolled at Sharda College in Bhiwani district. Her father, Jagdish, revealed that financial constraints left him unable to pay Rs 35,000 in pending fees for the 2024-25 academic year. As a result, she was barred from attending her fifth-semester exams on December 6 and subsequently expelled from the institution.

The family alleges further harassment that pushed the student to the edge. "Singh's son harassed her repeatedly over the phone. Overwhelmed by this harassment, she died by suicide," said Jagdish. He also accused Hanuman Singh, the college administrator, his son, daughter, and the principal of forcing her into unethical activities.

Hanuman Singh, however, dismissed the allegations as baseless. "There was no personal involvement with the girl," he asserted, adding that he was willing to cooperate with the investigation to clear his name.

Bhiwani police station in-charge Jitender Singh confirmed that a case under relevant sections of abetment to suicide has been registered against Hanuman Singh, his son, an unidentified daughter, and the college principal.

