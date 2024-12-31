Bengaluru man accuses Blinkit of 'fraud' over free 1L oil missing in order. Company responds

A man in Bengaluru recently took to social media platform Reddit to expose what he alleged are “fraudulent" practices by Blinkit.

A man in Bengaluru recently took to social media platform Reddit to expose what he alleged are “fraudulent" practices by Blinkit. The customer shared his experience of ordering 5 litre oil through the app under a deal that promised an additional one litre for free.

However, upon delivery, the promised free one-litre oil was missing.

The Reddit user, going by the handle "Adventurous-Parsnip3," narrated his experience on the platform’s Bengaluru community. "Purchased a 5L + 1L oil pack from Blinkit, advertised on the app for Rs 1,072. However, the delivery agent only brought the 5L pack,” the user wrote.

Upon filing a complaint with Blinkit, the quick commerce platform offered a Rs 100 coupon as compensation. The user explained, “We raised a complaint with Blinkit and requested either give us the full order or take back the 5L. They now say that they will give a Rs 100 coupon against an item that was 1072/6 = Rs 178 because it’s the maximum that their policy allows.”

The Redditor didn’t hold back, pointing out the flaws in Blinkit’s customer policy. “Policy is an internal framework. The purpose of a policy is to set internal boundaries for resolution. As a consumer, we have nothing to do with the policy that Blinkit management applies. We have no contractual obligations towards the same," he argued.

Blinkit responds

Blinkit, however, countered that the missing litre of oil was a free add-on, assigning it no monetary value. The user accused the company of profiting unfairly from such deals, claiming, “Through this deal, Blinkit earns an additional Rs 178 per unit from those who overlook the discrepancy and Rs 78 from customers who agree to the charge.”

“What is the recourse available against such frauds?” he asked.

When the man took his complaint to Blinkit’s official support page on X (formerly Twitter, he was offered a refund of Rs 175. However, he insisted, "Told them that they are going to refund Rs 178.83 or nothing."

Eventually, Blinkit processed a refund of Rs 180, calling it a "one-time special permission." To this he sarcastically responded, “Oh! I feel so special!”

