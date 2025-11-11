Haryana Congress will start its 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhodd' campaign against alleged electoral fraud with a demonstration in Karnal on Nov 12. The statewide protest follows Rahul Gandhi's claim of 25 lakh fraudulent voters in the 2024 polls.

Haryana Congress will begin demonstrations under the 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhodd' campaign in Karnal on November 12, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee said in a statement.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Officially launched on November 8, 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhodd' is a nationwide, door-to-door movement aimed at mobilising citizens against alleged electoral fraud. The campaign in Haryana follows MP Rahul Gandhi's allegation of 25 lakh fraudulent voters in the 2024 Haryana Assembly polls.

Details of the Congress Meeting

Haryana Congress held a meeting and decided to kickstart the campaign in the State from Karnal. The statement by Haryana Congress said, "An important meeting of the General Body of the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee was held at the AICC Headquarters, Indira Bhawan, 9-A, Kotla Marg, New Delhi, under the chairmanship of the undersigned. The meeting was attended by BK Hariprasad, In-charge of Party Affairs in Haryana, former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition in Haryana, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, AICC General Secretary and MP Kumari Selja, Congress Working Committee member and MP Deepender Singh Hooda, AICC Secretaries and Co-in-charges Jitendra Baghel and Prafull Gudhe, along with other senior leaders of the state."

"It was unanimously decided in the meeting that district-level protest demonstrations would be organised throughout the state under the 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhodd' campaign. The first district-level protest demonstration in this series will be held on November 12, 2025, at 10:00 AM at the parking lot, Sector 12 Petrol Pump (near Pathak Hospital), Karnal."

First Protest Planned in Karnal

The party leadership urged the workers to take part in the campaign and send the reports to the State Congress Committee, in order to prepare a nationwide consolidated report. The statement said, "Congress Working Committee member and MP Deepender Singh Hooda will also be present at this program. On this occasion, a memorandum will also be submitted to the President through the concerned District Collector."

Call to Action for Party Workers

"You (Congress workers) are requested to organise the protest demonstration with complete unity on the scheduled date in your respective district and kindly send the reports of the programs organised by you to the State Congress Committee headquarters so that a consolidated report can be sent to the All India Congress Committee," HPCC said.

Nationwide Campaign Progress

As the campaign was launched on November 8, the Congress said that already more than 5 crore citizens have signed against the alleged "vote theft". "More than 5 crore citizens have already signed against this blatant 'vote chori'. They are demanding protection of India's democratic rights and electoral integrity. Democracy will not be surrendered, and the people will not be silenced," Congress said in a statement on X.

Earlier on Monday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC President DK Shivakumar, presented over 1.21 crore signatures during the 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chodd' signature campaign in the State. (ANI)