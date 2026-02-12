Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, speaking on Samarpan Diwas, said his govt is guided by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's Antyodaya philosophy. He vowed to ensure development reaches the poorest, highlighting various state-run welfare schemes.

Tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya

The Chief Minister addressed the Samarpan Diwas programme held at Panchkamal in Panchkula to mark the death anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. Earlier, he paid tribute to the leader by offering floral homage at his portrait.

CM Nayab Singh Saini said that the entire nation is observing Samarpan Diwas today on the death anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. He remarked that the day serves as a reminder that politics is not a means to power, but a medium of service. Describing Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya as a leader with no attraction towards authority, the Chief Minister said that despite this, he ruled the hearts of the people. He termed him an embodiment of honesty who placed national service above party politics.

The Chief Minister further said that Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya propounded timeless principles such as Integral Humanism (Ekatm Manavvad) and Antyodaya, rooted in India's philosophy of life, customs and traditions, rich culture, and social fabric, as stated in the release. He added that the progress of any society should be judged not by those at the top, but by the condition of those at the lowest rung. Villages, the poor, farmers, the deprived, the oppressed, the exploited, and tribal communities remained central to his thinking. Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya firmly believed that the nation cannot become strong until the last person in society is empowered, he said.

Nayab Singh Saini said that in keeping with the principle of Antyodaya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the guiding mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas." He has pledged to ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach every eligible citizen without discrimination. Whether it is the drive to provide housing, toilets, Ujjwala gas connections, electricity and pure drinking water to the poor, or the scheme to provide free rations to 80 crore people across the country, all these initiatives reflect the practical implementation of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's ideals.

Haryana's Welfare Schemes Embody Antyodaya

The Chief Minister said that in Haryana, in accordance with the philosophy of Antyodaya, several programmes have been launched to ensure that the benefits of development reach the poorest sections of society, while addressing basic needs such as food, clothing, housing, education and healthcare.

Food Security and Housing for All

In the state, 41 lakh poor families are being provided free rations. Under the Har Ghar-Har Grihini scheme, 14.50 lakh families are receiving gas cylinders for Rs 500. To fulfil the dream of the poor to own a home, 1.56 lakh houses have been provided under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. In addition, under the Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojana, plots have been allotted to more than 27,000 poor families in urban and rural areas. Under the Ambedkar Awas Navinikaran Yojana, families belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Vimukt Jatis and Tapriwas Jatis living below the poverty line are being given Rs 80,000 for house repairs. So far, Rs 416 crore has been disbursed to 76,985 beneficiaries under this scheme.

Enhancing Healthcare Access for the Poor

Referring to the unprecedented steps taken in the health sector, the Chief Minister said that to ensure no poor person is deprived of medical treatment due to financial constraints, free treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh is being provided under the Ayushman Bharat-Chirayu Yojana. So far, about 27 lakh people have availed themselves of free treatment at an estimated cost of Rs 4,000 crore. He added that, fulfilling the Sankalp made during the Assembly elections, free dialysis services have been introduced for kidney patients in all government hospitals and medical colleges across the state. In addition, patients suffering from thalassemia and haemophilia are being provided with monthly financial assistance of Rs 3,000.

Economic and Social Security Initiatives

Reiterating the government's commitment to providing economic and social security to women in the state, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the government has launched the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana, under which eligible women are provided Rs 2,100 per month. So far, Rs 634 crore has been disbursed to more than 9,22,000 beneficiaries in four instalments. The Chief Minister said that yesterday (Tuesday), he transferred Rs 193 crore to the accounts of beneficiary women as the fourth instalment of the scheme. He added that similarly, old-age, widow, disabled and other social security pensions have also been released. The Chief Minister said that Haryana has become the first state in the country to extend the highest amount of social security pension to its beneficiaries.

Support for Marriage and Education

He said that in furtherance of social upliftment in the state, financial assistance of up to Rs 71,000 is being provided for the marriages of daughters from poor families under the Mukhya Mantri Vivah Shagun Yojana.

To achieve the goal of universal education, the government has also made provision for free textbooks, uniforms and stationery up to Class 12 for students from poor families with annual incomes below Rs 1.80 lakh, and no fees are charged from them. Similarly, daughters from such families pursuing higher education in colleges and universities are also exempted from paying tuition fees.

A Call to Uphold Ideals

On this occasion, the Chief Minister urged the people to imbibe the ideals of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya in their conduct, decisions and actions, and to remain steadfast on the path of national service, social service and the upliftment of the poor. He said that this would be the truest tribute to the great leader.

Present on the occasion were several dignitaries, including former Speaker of the Haryana Legislative Assembly Gian Chand Gupta, District President Ajay Mittal, BJP State Vice President Banto Kataria, former Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, programme coordinator Amrinder, and the Chief Minister's Media Secretary Praveen Attrey, among others. (ANI)