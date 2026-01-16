Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini criticised Punjab's AAP government, accusing CM Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal of making false claims about farmer aid. Saini contrasted their alleged lies with Haryana's ₹1,400 crore assistance for farmers.

Saini Contrasts Haryana Aid with Punjab's 'Betrayal'

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini on Friday criticised the AAP government in Punjab, accusing them of lying about farmer aid. During a press conference, CM Saini cited earlier statements by AAP leaders and expressed surprise at the scale of alleged lies. Saini claimed that Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal made false claims about assistance given to farmers. "Bhagwant Mann says he gave Rs 20,000 per acre to farmers. In Gujarat, Arvind Kejriwal says he gave Rs 15,000 per acre. I am surprised that they are telling such a big lie," said Saini. He accused Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal of "betraying" the people of Punjab through lies regarding farmer compensation for land.

Saini highlighted that the Haryana government provided ₹1,400 crore aid to farmers, contrasting it with Punjab's alleged betrayal. He urged Punjab's people to support the BJP, stating that Punjab's future lies with the party "I want to tell the people of Punjab that the decision you made, the government you formed with such enthusiasm, has betrayed you", he claimed.

Punjab Government's Flood Compensation Announcement

He targeted the AAP leaders over their statements during the flooding in Punjab last year. On September 8, 2025, the Punjab government announced a compensation of Rs 20,000 per acre for farmers whose land was submerged and whose crops were damaged due to floods in the state, according to a CMO statement.

CM Mann Details Compensation Package

On September 29, Mann addressed a press conference, outlining the compensation details: Rs 20,000 per acre for crop damage, Rs 37,500 for cattle loss, and Rs 7,200 per acre for desilting efforts. Rs 4.5 crore has been sanctioned for draining water from the Fazilka and Ferozepur areas.

"Rs 20,000 per acre will be given for crop damage, Rs 37,500 for cattle damage and Rs 7,200 per acre for desilting. Rs 4.5 crore for draining water from Fazilka and Ferozepur areas... Before Diwali, we will start handing out cheques for crop damage, cattle damage, and house damage, so that people can get relief," CM Mann said. (ANI)