Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary, Parakram Diwas. Saini urged citizens to fulfill Netaji's vision for a developed nation (Viksit Bharat).

Haryana CM Pays Tribute to Netaji

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday paid tribute to freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary, calling him a leader who made a valuable contribution to India's independence. He also urged everyone to work towards fulfilling his vision for a developed nation.

Speaking to the reporters, CM Saini said, "It is the birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose today...He was a leader who made a valuable contribution to the freedom movement. Due to him, we are able to live with freedom. I bow before him. It is our collective duty to work to fulfil the dreams of the path shown by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the journey on it, which has been sped up by PM Modi and is taking us toward Viksit Bharat."

PM Modi Recalls Netaji's Indomitable Courage

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and recalled the courage and contribution of the freedom fighter, stating that "his ideals continue to inspire generations."

Highlighting Bose's patriotism on his birth anniversary, also known as Parakram Diwas, the PM took to X to post, "On the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, which is commemorated as Parakram Diwas, we recall his indomitable courage, resolve and unparalleled contribution to the nation." Praising his ideas as timeless and an inspiration for generations, he further added, "He epitomised fearless leadership and unwavering patriotism. His ideals continue to inspire generations to build a strong India."

About Subhas Chandra Bose and Parakram Diwas

Subhash Chandra Bose was an Indian freedom fighter who was born in Cuttack, Odisha, on January 23, 1897. Bose established the Azad Hind Fauj. While there is a controversy over Bose's death in a plane crash in Taipei on August 18, 1945, the Central government had, in an RTI (Right to Information) in 2017, confirmed that he had died in the incident.

In 2021, the central government officially designated January 23 as Parakram Diwas to mark the birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose. (ANI)