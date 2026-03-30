Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini honoured 26 individuals for women's upliftment at the Disha Indian Awards in Mohali. He praised their selfless work and highlighted the government's commitment to women's empowerment under PM Modi's leadership.

CM Saini Honours 'Real Heroes' at Disha Indian Awards

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday honoured citizens who have done outstanding work in different fields at the sixth Disha Indian Awards held in Mohali, Punjab. The Chief Minister said that the occasion is a celebration of countless struggles, dreams, and commitments that have contributed to giving a new direction to society.

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He said that the awards present a picture of an India that is progressing on the strength of women and is rooted in the values of dedication and service, according to a release. He said that 26 individuals have been honoured on this platform who have done commendable work for women's upliftment. These individuals are the real heroes of society who have worked selflessly with a spirit of service and dedication.

'Developed India Cannot Be Achieved Without Women'

Under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is rapidly transforming. This new India is driven by the strength of women. He added that the goal of building a developed India set by the Prime Minister cannot be achieved without their contribution, as women constitute half of the country's population. The event was organised by Disha Women Welfare Trust.

The Chief Minister said that women's empowerment is not just a women's issue but a matter concerning the entire society. It is a shared responsibility of families, society, government, and every citizen. He stressed the need to ensure that girls receive an environment from childhood where they can freely pursue their dreams and are made to believe that they are second to none. When a girl is educated, she shapes not only her own future but also that of her family and society. He said that 11 years ago, the Prime Minister launched the "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" programme from the historic land of Panipat, leading to positive changes across the country. In Haryana, the sex ratio, which was 871 in 2014, has now improved to 923. He also expressed pride that the Prime Minister launched the "Bima Sakhi Yojana" from Panipat, under which 9,656 women in Haryana are advancing their careers as insurance facilitators.

Central Government Initiatives for Women's Welfare

The Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister understood the hardships faced by women, freed them from smoke caused by traditional cooking methods, liberated them from the indignity of open defecation, and relieved them from the suffering of triple talaq. By enacting a law ensuring 33 per cent representation in Parliament, women have been given a rightful role in governance.

Haryana Government's Steps for Women's Empowerment

He said that politics is not merely about promises but a reflection of trust and accountability. Under the Lado Lakshmi Scheme, women are being provided Rs 2,100 per month. So far, Rs 835 crore has been transferred directly to their accounts in five instalments.

Just as Disha Women Welfare Trust is dedicated to women's upliftment, the Haryana Government has also taken concrete steps towards women's economic empowerment. He further stated that in the Budget 2026-27, a provision has been made to reserve 20 percent of Vita booth allotments for women belonging to Self-Help Groups. Additionally, there is a provision to establish a modern rural market in every block to facilitate the marketing of SHG products. Earlier, 33 per cent of ration depots were allotted to women.

Childcare and Support for Working Women

The release said that Haryana is the first state in the country to implement a comprehensive crèche policy for the children of working women. At present, 845 crèches are operational in the state, along with 4,000 play-way schools. The budget also provides for launching 10 modern "Matri Shakti Industrial Crèche Networks" in industrial areas. The honorarium of crèche workers has been increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs 15,000 per month, the highest in the country. (ANI)