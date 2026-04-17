The Haryana government announced a Rs 27,000 interest-free advance for Class-IV employees to purchase wheat. CM Nayab Singh Saini also announced a hike in minimum wage for unskilled workers and a 33% reservation for women in ration depots.

Haryana Govt Approves Wheat Advance for Class-IV Staff

The Haryana government on Thursday announced a major relief measure for Class-IV employees, approving an interest-free advance of Rs 27,000 for the purchase of wheat during the financial year 2026-27.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to an official order issued by the Chief Secretary's office, the benefit will be available to regular Class-IV state government employees, both permanent and temporary.

The advance is meant exclusively for purchasing wheat for personal or family consumption.

Eligible employees can apply by submitting the prescribed application form to the Accounts and Pension Branch by May 7, 2026 (Thursday). Applications will be accepted only between 4:00 PM and 5:00 PM, and no submissions will be entertained after the deadline. The application form can be downloaded from the official website of the Chief Secretariat, www.csharyana.gov.in The move is expected to provide financial support to lower-grade employees in meeting their essential food requirements.

CM Saini Announces Wage Hike, Women's Reservation

Earlier on April 8, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had announced a hike in the minimum wage for unskilled workers, increasing it from ₹11,257 to ₹15,220 per month.

The Haryana CM also announced that the cabinet had approved a 33% reservation for women in the allocation of ration depots under the public distribution system (PDS).

"Through various schemes, including the Lakhpati Didi and Namo Drone Didi schemes, women are being made active participants in the development process," Saini stated, while adressing a press conference. "Priority will be given to women who are victims of acid attacks, or are associated with self-help groups, or are widows, etc," the CM added. (ANI)