Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Haryana Budget 2024-25: Ex-gratia for martyr's kin doubled to Rs 1 cr, interest waiver on crop loans announced

    During the presentation of the budget for the 2024-25 financial year, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar also announced a waiver of interest and penalty on certain crop loans.

    Haryana Budget 2024-25: Ex-gratia for martyr's kin doubled to Rs 1 cr, interest waiver on crop loans announced snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 23, 2024, 2:31 PM IST

    In a significant move aimed at recognizing the immense sacrifice made by the families of martyrs, the Haryana government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, announced a substantial increase in compensation while presenting the state's budget for FY24-25 on Friday. The compensation amount for the families of martyrs has been raised from Rs 50 lakhs to Rs 1 crore, marking a notable enhancement in support for those who have lost their loved ones in service to the nation.

    CM Khattar made this commendable announcement as part of the state's efforts to honour the bravery and valour of martyrs and their families. The decision to double the compensation reflects the government's commitment to standing by the families of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for the country.

    During the presentation of the budget for the 2024-25 financial year, Khattar also announced a waiver of interest and penalty on certain crop loans. Despite ongoing farmer protests at the Punjab-Haryana borders, Khattar reaffirmed his government's dedication to farmer welfare, emphasizing the provision of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for 14 crops.

    "For 2024-25, I propose a budget of Rs 1,89,876.61 crore which is 11.37 per cent more than Rs 1,70,490.84 crore (revised estimates) of 2023-24," Khattar said while presenting the budget in the Haryana Assembly.

    In a significant declaration, he announced the waiver of interest and penalties on crop loans obtained by farmers from Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACS).

    "I announce to waive interest and penalty on the crop loan in case crop loan was availed till September 30, 2023 and the principal amount is paid by May 31, 2024, provided the farmer is registered with MFMB (Meri Fasal Mera Byora)," he said.

    He stated that these loans must have been acquired by farmers registered on the MFMB portal. Subsequently, farmers will qualify for crop loans from PACS during the Kharif season.

    As the chief minister made the announcement, Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda asked him, "you talk of farmers, then why you slap NSA (National Security Act) on farmers. Farmers are protesting on Haryana's borders".

    In response, the Haryana CM said that "as much farmers are dear to you, they are to us also".

    "I am the son of a farmer, I know the pain of farmers. When I have announced a scheme in favour of farmers, either you are not able to digest it or not liking it," he added.

    Haryana Police announced on Friday that they were retracting their previous decision to invoke provisions of the NSA against certain farmer leaders involved in the ongoing farmers' agitation.

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2024, 2:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mumbai shocker: BMC nurse sparks outrage by taping newborn's mouth, cites it as common practice in NICU AJR

    Mumbai shocker: BMC nurse sparks outrage by taping newborn's mouth, cites it as common practice in NICU

    'Don't donate to NGOs': Uttarakhand police warns against backing rioters after Haldwani viral video anr

    'Don't donate to NGOs': Uttarakhand police warns against backing rioters after Haldwani viral video

    Congress alleges quid-pro-quo between BJP and corporate donors; demands 'White Paper' on party's finances snt

    Congress alleges quid-pro-quo between BJP and corporate donors; demands 'White Paper' on party's finances

    Explained What is 'turha', the new party symbol of Sharad Pawar's NCP? AJR

    Explained: What is 'turha', the new party symbol of Sharad Pawar's NCP?

    Indore family court orders employed wife to pay monthly maintenance of Rs 5,000 to unemployed husband vkp

    Indore family court orders employed wife to pay monthly maintenance of Rs 5,000 to unemployed husband

    Recent Stories

    Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani radiate joy in traditional attires as they return to Mumbai [PICTURES] ATG

    Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani radiate joy in traditional attires as they return to Mumbai [PICTURES]

    How to order food on online using IRCTC e-catering portal rkn

    How to order food on online using IRCTC e-catering portal

    Football ISL 2023-24: Coach Khalid Jamil lauds Jamshedpur FC players after win over East Bengal FC; WATCH highlights osf

    ISL 2023-24: Coach Khalid Jamil lauds Jamshedpur FC players after win over East Bengal FC; WATCH highlights

    Mumbai shocker: BMC nurse sparks outrage by taping newborn's mouth, cites it as common practice in NICU AJR

    Mumbai shocker: BMC nurse sparks outrage by taping newborn's mouth, cites it as common practice in NICU

    7 South Indian breakfast recipes for Saturday morning RBA

    7 South Indian breakfast recipes for Saturday morning

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon