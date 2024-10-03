Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Haryana Assembly elections 2024: Ashok Tanwar back in Congress hours after campaigning for BJP

    His political affiliations continued to change as he joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in April 2022, before moving to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) earlier this year. During his time with the BJP, Tanwar commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the transformation he believed the country was undergoing.

    First Published Oct 3, 2024, 3:38 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 3, 2024, 3:38 PM IST

    Former Member of Parliament from Sirsa Ashok Tanwar on Thursday (October 3) made a significant political comeback by rejoining the Congress party. His return was announced during an election rally in Mahendergarh, attended by prominent Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Tanwar's political journey has seen several shifts since he initially served as the Haryana Congress president. In 2019, he resigned from the party following internal disputes and subsequently aligned himself with the Trinamool Congress in November 2021.

    Remarkably, Tanwar rejoined Congress just hours after campaigning for the BJP candidate in Safidon, Jind district, indicating a rapid shift in his political allegiance.

    In the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, Tanwar emerged victorious against INLD candidate Sita Ram by a margin of 35,499 votes. However, his subsequent elections did not fare as well; he lost to Charanjeet Singh Rori of the INLD in 2014 by 1.15 lakh votes, and in 2019, he suffered a significant defeat against BJP's Sunita Duggal, trailing by over 3 lakh votes.

    Tanwar's re-entry into the Congress party is expected to bolster its position in Haryana, particularly with assembly elections approaching. His experience and previous leadership role within the party could be vital as Congress aims to regain its influence in the region.

