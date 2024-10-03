Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cheers for consumers! Buy alcohol for Rs 99 under Andhra Pradesh's new liquor policy from THIS date

    On September 18, 2024, the policy was approved by the state cabinet. It will now grant licenses to 3,736 private shops to sell liquor at retail prices. The licenses for selling Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) and foreign liquor (FL) will be valid until September 30, 2026.

    The Andhra Pradesh government is all set to introduce a new excise policy, effective from October 12, 2024, aimed at making established liquor brands more affordable across the state. Under this policy, consumers will be able to purchase 180 ml of liquor, including popular brands, for as low as just Rs 99. This development is expected to boost the state's revenue, with projections suggesting an increase of Rs 5,500 crore, reports said.

    On September 18, 2024, the policy was approved by the state cabinet. It will now grant licenses to 3,736 private shops to sell liquor at retail prices. The licenses for selling Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) and foreign liquor (FL) will be valid until September 30, 2026. A selection process will determine the license holders, with shops being allocated through a lottery system.

    In a move towards social justice and empowerment, 340 of these shops will be reserved for the 'Geetha Kulalu' community, a toddy-tapping group. This initiative aims to promote equity and support marginalised sections of society.

    To apply for a liquor shop license, interested parties must pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 2 lakh per shop. In addition to regular shops, the government will also issue as many as 12 Premium Store Licenses, offering a high-end retail experience. These premium stores will be located in major cities such as Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada, Guntur, Nellore, Kurnool, Kadapa, and Anantapur, with the possibility of more cities being added.

    This policy follows a similar model seen in states like Haryana, where affordable liquor sales have boosted state revenue. With the new excise rules, Andhra Pradesh seeks to replicate this success while offering consumers more options at competitive prices.

