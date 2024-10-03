'I will continue as CM for next 5 years': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah celebrated Dussehra in Mysore, announcing Sahitya Hampana's recognition for his contributions to Kannada literature. He expressed confidence in his five-year term, emphasized truth and unity, and sought blessings from Mother Chamundeshwari for the government’s successful schemes.

Mysore celebrates the joy and merriment of Dussehra, and this year, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has expressed his wish for a grand celebration of the festival. Speaking at the Dasara inauguration program held in the Chamundeshwari constituency, CM Siddaramaiah announced that author Hampa Nagaraj would be honoured during this year’s festivities. He emphasized Hampana's significant contributions to the Kannada literary world, highlighting the exemplary partnership of Hampana and Kamala Hampana.

Siddaramaiah referred to Hampana's statement regarding the importance of not toppling elected governments, calling it particularly relevant in the current political climate. He expressed his confidence in his administration, stating, “We have the blessings of Mother Chamundeshwari to do good work for the people,” and affirmed his commitment by saying, “I will be the chief minister for five years.”



Accompanied by DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah worshipped Mother Chamundeshwari at the hill shrine and sought her blessings for the successful implementation of their government’s five guarantee schemes. He praised his administration for fulfilling all the promises made within eight months of taking office. “It is the power of Goddess Chamundi that enables us to guarantee these five schemes,” he explained.

Reflecting on his political journey, Siddaramaiah noted, “I have won elections nine times, thanks to the blessings of Chamundeshwari.” He acknowledged past electoral defeats but reaffirmed his determination to focus on development over the next five years. He emphasized that only he and former Chief Minister Devaraj have managed to serve a full term of five years, attributing this success to the blessings of Mother Chamundeshwari.

Siddaramaiah stated, “Truth always wins,” asserting that he has acted with integrity in both the MUDA land case and his political career. “If I had made a mistake, I would not have been able to remain in politics for so long,” he remarked.



The Chief Minister urged the public to recognize that meaningful change cannot be achieved merely through grand promises. “It is not possible to fill people’s stomachs with colourful words alone,” he said, stressing the importance of faith in the judicial system. “I believe that truth will win. With the blessings of Mother Chamundi, our government will continue to be supported by the people,” he added.

In a heartfelt message, Siddaramaiah reminded everyone of the need for love and unity among all communities. “Nowhere does it say anything about hatred; all religions advocate love. Pray for the strength to do even better,” he concluded, wishing everyone a joyful Dussehra and proclaiming, “Mother Chamundi is the true embodiment of our strength.”

