A horrific accident on National Highway-44 in Karnal, Haryana, left four people dead and several injured. A truck crossed the divider, hitting a bus, a car, and two motorcycles. The deceased were from Aligarh and the Karnal area.

Four people were killed and several others injured after a truck collided with a car, bike, and bus on National Highway-44 in Gharaunda, Karnal, on Wednesday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The truck, travelling from Karnal to Delhi, crossed the divider and hit the vehicles on the wrong side. The truck crushed a car and two motorcycles before hitting a bus, triggering chaos and briefly disrupting traffic on the busy stretch.

Police Launch Investigation

DSP Rajiv Kumar said preliminary findings indicate that the truck lost control before crossing into the wrong lane. "The container crossed the divider and hit a bus coming from the opposite direction. Fortunately, the passengers in the bus did not suffer serious injuries. However, two bikes and a car were hit, resulting in four deaths," he said.

Details of Casualties

The deceased include two residents of Aligarh and two locals from the Karnal area. The truck driver, who was also injured, is undergoing treatment.

Next Steps in Probe

"We will interrogate him once he is stable. Only then will the full sequence of events become clear," the DSP added.

Postmortem examinations and other legal formalities are underway. Police said further details will be shared as the investigation progresses.

Traffic Restored on Highway

Traffic on the highway returned to normal after the site was cleared.