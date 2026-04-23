Rajya Sabha MP Harsh V Shringla voted in Darjeeling for the WB assembly polls, stating the vote should be for 'development, security and positive change.' The first phase saw a turnout of 41.11% by 11 am amid a high-voltage contest.

Rajya Sabha MP Harsh V Shringla on Thursday cast his vote at a polling station in 23 Darjeeling Constituency in the first phase of polling for West Bengal assembly elections.

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Speaking with the media after casting a vote, Shringla said the people's vote should be for "development, security and positive change." "We have cast our vote here today... A lot of people have come from various regions in Darjeeling to support us. The vote should be for development and security and a positive change in Bengal," he said.

Phase 1 Voter Turnout

Meanwhile, the voter turnout in West Bengal (Phase 1) was recorded at 41.11 per cent at 11 am on Thursday, according to the Election Commission of India.

In West Bengal, Paschim Medinipur district recorded a high turnout of 44. 68 percent followed by Jhargam at 43.71 per cent and Bankura at 43.22 per cent. The lowest turnout was recorded in Malda at 38.22 per cent.

Polling for the Assembly elections began in West Bengal amid tight security on Thursday. The voting will conclude at 6:00 pm today. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.

High-Stakes Political Contest

In West Bengal, the parties are contesting against one another for 294 Assembly seats. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the first phase covers 152 Assembly constituencies, while the second phase includes 142 seats.

There are a total of 1,478 candidates in the fray in this phase.

West Bengal is witnessing a high-voltage contest between the incumbent Trinamool Congress, which is seeking a fourth consecutive term, and the BJP, which is aiming to form the government after a strong showing in the previous elections.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is aiming for a fourth consecutive term, while the BJP, which secured 77 seats in the previous election, is making a renewed push to form the government in the state. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. (ANI)