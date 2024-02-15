Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ‘Had a wonderful meeting,' says PM Modi after holding talks with Qatar counterpart

     Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Qatar’s capital Doha on Wednesday night and met his counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. The duo discussed ways to bolster ties between India and Qatar and PM Modi said he had a “wonderful” meeting.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 15, 2024, 8:51 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Qatar following his two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and had a meeting with his counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

    Modi arrived in Doha on Wednesday night on an official visit to Qatar. This is the prime minister’s second visit to Qatar, he first visited Qatar in June 2016.

    The External Affairs Ministry sent a press statement announcing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would meet with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, on Thursday to discuss bilateral, regional, and global problems.

    After landing in Doha, Indian diaspora gave a rousing welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The photos shared by PM Modi on X show a huge crowd waving at him and holding the national flag. "An exceptional welcome in Doha! Grateful to the Indian diaspora," PM Modi remarked.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Qatar counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. "Had a wonderful meeting with PM @MBA_AlThani_. Our discussions revolved around ways to boost India-Qatar friendship," PM Modi wrote on X. PM Modi is scheduled to meet the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and hold talks on bilateral as well as regional and global issues. Modi had last visited Qatar in June 2016 and this will be his second visit.

    The visit is even more significant since on February 12, eight Indian Navy men who were found guilty of espionage in November 2023 and sentenced to death by Qatar returned to India. This occurred after charges against the former officials were withdrawn in response to an appeal filed by New Delhi a few months prior. 

    Last Updated Feb 15, 2024, 8:51 AM IST
