Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gyanvapi case: Varanasi court allows scientific survey of mosque complex except 'Wazukhana'

    Presided over by AK Vishvesh, the court upheld the plea of a group of Hindu devotees who sought a scientific survey to investigate whether the mosque was built on the site of a Hindu temple.

    Gyanvapi case: Varanasi court allows scientific survey of mosque complex except 'Wazukhana' AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 21, 2023, 5:09 PM IST

    The Varanasi court on Friday (July 21) granted permission for a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises, excluding the 'Wazukhana' area. The court's decision came in response to a petition seeking a scientific survey, including carbon dating, to determine the age of the "Shivling" found at the Gyanvapi mosque.

    Presided over by AK Vishvesh, the court upheld the plea of a group of Hindu devotees who sought a scientific survey to investigate whether the mosque was built on the site of a Hindu temple. However, the barricaded 'wazukhana,' which houses a structure claimed by Hindu litigants to be a 'shivling,' will not be part of the survey.

    After Manipur, now woman BJP worker claims was beaten, paraded naked by TMC 'goons'

    In response to the ongoing dispute over the Gyanvapi mosque, the mosque authorities have maintained that the disputed structure is, in fact, a part of a fountain located in the 'wazukhana,' a place for ablutions before namaz. To resolve the matter, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will carry out the scientific survey, with the final report scheduled to be submitted by August 4. The court's next hearing is also set for the same date.

    The Hindu side had previously filed a petition, urging the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a comprehensive survey of the entire Gyanvapi mosque complex. Vishnu Shankar Jain, the counsel representing the Hindu side, expressed satisfaction with the court's decision, stating, "the survey will be done. We will file a caveat if the Muslim side approaches Allahabad High Court or the Supreme Court."

    WATCH | BJP MP Locket Chatterjee breaks down on violence against women during Bengal panchayat polls

    Advocate Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi also hailed the order terming it as a "turning point" in the case. "Our application for the ASI survey has been accepted. It’s a turning point in the case," he said.

    Following the previous hearing on July 14, Vishnu Shankar Jain, the counsel representing the Hindu side, had emphasized their request for a comprehensive archaeological and scientific investigation of the entire Gyanvapi complex, with the exception of the 'wazukhana.'

    Jain firmly asserted that the resolution of the dispute between the Kashi Vishwanath temple and Gyanvapi mosque is contingent upon conducting a thorough archaeological investigation of the entire mosque complex.

    Last Updated Jul 21, 2023, 5:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Glamorous adventures: 5 fashion, packing tips for every wanderlust soul MIS

    Glamorous adventures: 5 fashion, packing tips for every wanderlust soul

    After Manipur, now woman BJP worker claims was beaten, paraded naked by TMC 'goons' AJR

    After Manipur, now woman BJP worker claims was beaten, paraded naked by TMC 'goons'

    Go First gets green light from DGCA to resume operations but with conditions gcw

    Go First gets green light from DGCA to resume operations but with conditions

    BJP MP Locket Chatterjee breaks down on violence against women during Bengal panchayat polls AJR

    WATCH | BJP MP Locket Chatterjee breaks down on violence against women during Bengal panchayat polls

    Charging an electric battery in Karnataka just got 18% costlier vkp

    Charging an electric battery in Karnataka just got 18% costlier

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: Alcohol to be 20% more expensive from today vkp

    Karnataka: Alcohol to be 20% more expensive from today

    Baga to Vagator: 6 popular beaches you must visit in Goa vma

    Baga to Vagator: 6 popular beaches you must visit in Goa

    Cricket Ashes 2023: Steve Waugh criticises Australia's decision to drop Todd Murphy for the 4th Test osf

    Ashes 2023: Steve Waugh criticises Australia's decision to drop Todd Murphy for the 4th Test

    Turmeric to Chili Peppers: Top 7 health-boosting Spices for a flavorful life MSW EAI

    Turmeric to Chili Peppers: Top 7 health-boosting Spices for a flavorful life

    Hitachi Rail STS opens new office in Bengaluru

    Hitachi Rail STS opens new office in Bengaluru

    Recent Videos

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    Video Icon
    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon