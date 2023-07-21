After Manipur, now woman BJP worker claims was beaten, paraded naked by TMC 'goons'

Following the distressing incident, Bengal BJP's co-incharge, Amit Malviya, launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, holding her accountable for such depravity and demanding her immediate resignation.

The nationwide outrage over the disturbing viral video from Manipur, depicting the parading and alleged gang-rape of two women from the Kuki tribe, continues to reverberate across the country. Tragically, a similar incident has now come to light in neighbouring West Bengal. According to reports, a female BJP gram sabha candidate from a political party has claimed that she was subjected to a horrifying ordeal of being 'stripped naked' and 'paraded' by Trinamool Congress workers on July 8 during the Panchayat polls.

In her complaint, the woman recounted the harrowing incident, stating that she was assaulted by approximately 40 Trinamool miscreants in the Panchla area of Howrah district while the Panchayat polls were in progress in West Bengal. The disturbing incident has further escalated concerns over the safety and security of women during the electoral process in the state.

"I was hit on the chest and head with a stick and I was thrown out of the polling station," the BJP worker said.

The FIR mentions several individuals, including Trinamool candidate Himanta Roy, as well as Noor Alam, Alfi SK, Ranbir Panja Sanju, and Sukmal Panja.

"While some of these men were hitting me Himanta Roy instigated Ali Sheikh and Sukamal Panja to tear my saree and inner dress. They further assaulted me and force undress me to naked and molested me in front of other people," the FIR said.

In a harrowing revelation, the woman accused TMC workers of forcibly tearing off her clothes, leaving her naked, and then parading her through the entire village.

Following the distressing incident, Bengal BJP's co-incharge, Amit Malviya, launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, holding her accountable for such depravity and demanding her immediate resignation.

"Since Mamata Banerjee's dead conscience has finally surfaced and she is, for a change, feeling ashamed, here is the complaint of Panchla victim, who was stripped naked inside a polling booth (on 8th Jul 2023), by TMC candidate and his henchmen… copy of the FIR, which names the perpetrators. She should take moral responsibility for this depravity and step down. Immediately. Before your conscience goes back to grave, again…," Malviya said.

"We condemn the Manipur incident, it is a sad incident but a woman BJP worker was paraded naked in South Panchla, is it less sad than the Manipur incident? The difference is that there is no video of this incident because Mamata Banerjee's police will now allow it to be recorded," West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar said.