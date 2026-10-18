A truck crashed into devotees near a temple in Gwalior, killing 14 people. PM Modi announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for the deceased's kin. MP CM Mohan Yadav also announced aid. An investigation is underway amid public anger over alleged delays.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a truck accident near Sheetla Mata Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, announcing an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

In a post shared on X, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said, "Distressed to learn about the loss of lives due to a mishap in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured."

"An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the post added.

Distressed to learn about the loss of lives due to a mishap in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 18, 2026

Death Toll Rises to 14 in Gwalior Tragedy

The death toll in the accident rose to 14 on Sunday, according to Gwalior Collector Ruchika Chauhan. The deceased include two women, two children below the age of 18 and ten men.

Three to four injured people remain critically ill, while several others have been discharged after receiving initial treatment.

The accident occurred around 1.30 am when a truck loaded with paddy, reportedly travelling from the Chhinor direction, lost control while descending a steep slope and crashed into devotees gathered near Sheetla Mata Temple. The truck allegedly broke through barricades and a police checkpoint before running over pilgrims and hitting the temple's outer wall and gate.

According to Gwalior Senior Superintendent of Police Dharmveer Singh, 39 people were taken to hospital following the accident, including two police personnel who were on duty at the spot. Both policemen were injured and are undergoing treatment.

State Government Announces Aid

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the incident and announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the families of each deceased person, Rs 2 lakh to each seriously injured person and Rs 50,000 to other injured people.

He also said that all injured victims would receive free treatment.

The Chief Minister directed Ministers Aidal Singh Kansana and Rakesh Shukla to reach Gwalior and assist in the relief efforts.

Madhya Pradesh Minister Rakesh Shukla visited the trauma centre to meet the injured and said the Chief Minister was closely monitoring the situation. "The Chief Minister is closely monitoring. The government is ensuring proper treatment for the injured. A detailed investigation is under way, and action will be taken against those found responsible," Shukla told ANI.

Victims' Families Allege Police Negligence

The accident has also triggered anger among the victims' families, who alleged police negligence and delays in rescue efforts. Relatives said that the police took several hours to reach the accident site and that the transportation of victims to hospitals was delayed.

A woman whose son was injured alleged that the police failed to reach the spot for hours. "My son would have been 19 years old. The police didn't come to Sheetla for four hours, not even for my little boy. It was a 12 o'clock incident, and the police came at 4 o'clock," she alleged.

Another family member questioned the delay in taking the victims to the hospital, saying, "If the accident happened at 2:00, why did you bring him to the hospital at 4:00? You should have brought him right away, and the child's life was lost."

Mother of Divyansh, who lost her son in the incident, also alleged that the police prevented the family from searching for her. "There was my daughter-in-law, my elder and younger sons. I was informed at 6 o'clock in the morning. My daughter went to find them but police did not allow her. Why wouldn't the police help me find her? Tell me--if it were your own child, wouldn't you be in pain?" she said.

Tensions also escalated at the post-mortem centre, where grieving family members confronted the police as Gwalior Superintendent of Police Dharmveer Singh visited the site. The families demanded answers over the alleged delays in rescue efforts and the handling of the victims following the accident.

Investigation Initiated into Crash

Meanwhile, the district administration has initiated an investigation into the circumstances of the accident, including how the truck managed to cross the barricades and police checkpoint installed on the road during Navratri.

Collector Ruchika Chauhan said the administration had sent a team from the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to examine the truck mechanically and ascertain the cause of the accident.

(ANI)