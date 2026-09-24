NCSC Chairman Kishor Makwana led a spot inquiry at IIT Bombay into the suicide of SC student Sahil Wakode. The probe follows family allegations of caste-based discrimination and harassment, which is also being investigated by the Mumbai Police.

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Chairman, Kishor Makwana, conducted a comprehensive spot inquiry at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) on Thursday in connection with the suicide of Sahil Wakode, a second-year B.Tech student belonging to the Scheduled Caste community. The inquiry was initiated against the backdrop of serious allegations raised by the student's family regarding caste-based discrimination, harassment, and the circumstances preceding his death, a case currently under investigation by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch.

Inquiry with IIT Bombay Administration

During his visit to the premier institute, the NCSC Chairman held extensive discussions with senior administrative officials, including the Director, Deputy Director, Registrar, and faculty members. The Commission sought a detailed breakdown of events leading to the tragedy, particularly focusing on the incident during the mid-semester examination on September 18, when the student was allegedly accused of academic malpractice. The Commission examined the protocols followed while questioning the student inside the exam hall and scrutinised the institutional mechanisms in place to address student grievances and safeguard the welfare of SC students. Makwana emphasised that all relevant records, electronic communications, and CCTV footage must be preserved and handed over to investigators to establish the facts objectively.

On-Site Campus Inspection

As part of the spot assessment, the NCSC team inspected the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, the examination room where the alleged incident occurred, and the hostel room occupied by the deceased student. Makwana also interacted with Wakode’s classmates to gather an independent understanding of his campus experience and the atmosphere prior to the incident.

Review Meeting with Police Authorities

Following the campus inspection, the NCSC chief convened a high-level review meeting with top police authorities, including the Director General of Police, the Mumbai Police Commissioner, and senior officers of the Crime Branch. Makwana directed the investigating team to conduct an impartial, thorough, and expeditious probe into every allegation without prejudice. The police were instructed to secure all forensic, documentary, and testimonial evidence, record the statements of concerned faculty and students, and submit a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) to the Commission at the earliest.

Commission Assures Family, Monitors Probe

The Commission also met the student's family, who submitted a written complaint seeking intervention and justice. The NCSC stated that it will closely monitor the Crime Branch probe to ensure the protection of constitutional safeguards guaranteed to the Scheduled Castes. (ANI)