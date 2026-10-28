A tragic shooting at a Guwahati hotel, captured on CCTV, has left five people dead and one critically injured. The violence reportedly stemmed from a lease dispute between the hotel's owner and the accused leaseholder. Assam Police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to thoroughly probe the incident.

A CCTV tape has surfaced showing the tragic shooting at a hotel in Guwahati on Monday evening. The video shows a guy firing at point blank range and another man falling down after being wounded by a bullet. Five people were killed in the incident, which police believe stemmed from a dispute between the hotel’s owner and its leaseholder.

The gunshot is at close range in the video, provided by Assam’s Satya and journalist Aboyob Bhuyan’s TruthIn. Satyendra Pathak, 43, who was shot in the back of the shoulder, is out of danger and is being treated at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). He is in critical condition.

The five victims were identified as Helena Bharali, owner of the hotel, her son Devarshi Kashyap, Devarshi’s wife Rinika Kashyap, a member of the family, Narayan Das, and Helena’s brother, Bhudev Bharali.

Police said four individuals were located in the reception area of the hotel and two injured persons were spotted on the approach road. They were taken to a hospital, where one subsequently died. The proprietors of the hotel had agreed into a five-year leasing deal with accused Ghanakanta Gogoi on September 10, 2025, for a monthly rent of about Rs 1.8 lakh, police said.

"Following renovation of the property by the accused, disagreements reportedly arose regarding the use of the premises and provision of certain facilities," police stated in a statement.

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On October 26, a meeting was set at the hotel to address the matter. However, according to authorities, an argument turned violent before the meeting could begin, and the accused reportedly opened fire on six persons.

SIT Formed To Investigate Matter

The Assam Police has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the deaths, which would be headed by Joint Commissioner of Police Ankur Jain.

“The SIT will undertake a detailed probe into the incident, which will include the analysis of forensic evidence, statements of witnesses, circumstances leading to the firing and all other aspects of the case,” police said.

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams have also visited the crime scene, gathered evidence. Police said they retrieved many expended cartridge casings and live ammunition of .32 caliber.

The inquiry will look into forensic evidence, witness accounts and the events leading up to the incident.