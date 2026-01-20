A 41-year-old government ayurvedic doctor was arrested after he was caught on CCTV allegedly attempting to murder a Swiggy delivery rider by repeatedly running him over with his SUV in Hayatpur village.

A 41-year-old government ayurvedic doctor was arrested on Monday after he was caught on CCTV allegedly attempting to murder a Swiggy delivery rider by repeatedly running him over with his SUV in Hayatpur village, Gurugram.

A CCTV footage showed the accused, Naveen, a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) doctor, driving his black Scorpio, fitted with a siren, into delivery agent Tinku (43) multiple times. Police said Naveen even threatened to kill the victim during the brutal assault.

Tinku, a resident of Chandpur Ki Dani in Rewari district, suffered serious injuries and was initially rushed to a government hospital in Sector 10 before being referred to a private hospital in Rewari for further treatment.

The violent incident unfolded around 10.30pm on Sunday near a Swiggy warehouse in Hayatpur. Tinku was standing outside the warehouse with his motorcycle when Naveen allegedly rammed his SUV into him. Naveen, who lives in Hayatpur village, is posted at a primary health centre in Daulatabad.

A police officer said, “Naveen said the delivery partner frequently parked his motorcycle in a narrow lane near his residence in Bhagat Singh Colony, which caused inconvenience while taking his vehicle out.”

"He carried this grievance for some time and attacked the victim in a fit of rage," he added.

CCTV footage shows the Scorpio approaching the spot with its siren blaring before crashing into Tinku’s motorcycle and hurling him onto the road. Other delivery partners can be seen standing at a distance, attempting to record the horrifying scene on their mobile phones.

Describing the footage, the officer said, "The footage shows the accused driving at speed, hitting the victim and then reversing the vehicle before moving forward again to ram him repeatedly," adding, "He allegedly ran over the delivery partner three-four times before fleeing the spot."

Another CCTV clip reportedly captures Naveen driving recklessly, smashing into the motorcycle and repeatedly reversing and accelerating to cause further damage.

Based on Tinku’s statement, police registered a case at Sector 10 police station under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Acting swiftly, a police team from the Sector 93 police post arrested Naveen and seized the SUV from his residence.