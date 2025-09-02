Heavy rains left Gurgaon paralyzed on Monday, with waterlogged roads and vehicle breakdowns causing massive jams on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway and key city intersections. Traffic police received 200+ distress calls, deploying cranes for relief.

Gurgaon plunged into massive traffic chaos on Monday evening as heavy rains triggered widespread waterlogging and multiple vehicle breakdowns across the city. The downpour not only submerged several key stretches under two to three feet of water but also caused a gridlock on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway (NH-48), leaving thousands of commuters stranded for hours. Distress calls flooded the city’s traffic helpline as residents struggled to navigate roads that had turned into rivers of vehicles and floodwater.

Hundreds of Distress Calls Flood Traffic Helpline

The Gurgaon traffic police reported receiving nearly 200 distress calls by 7.30 pm, as citizens sought assistance for stalled vehicles, alternate routes, and help clearing bottlenecks. Personnel, water pumps, and cranes were deployed at multiple points to manage the chaos. Despite the efforts, commuters were stuck in long delays, particularly along NH-48 and adjoining intersections.

Major Bottlenecks Across Key Intersections

Severe congestion was reported on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway near Rajiv Chowk, where a water pump was pressed into service to drain the flooded carriageway. Other major choke points included Narsinghpur, Hero Honda Chowk, IFFCO Chowk, and the Kherki Daula toll plaza.

Additional snarls were observed at Khushal Chowk, Mahavir Chowk bus stand (where an underpass was inundated), Gurgaon Railway Station Road, Sheetla Mata Temple Road, Agrasen Chowk, Bhondsi Road, Vatika Chowk, Tulip Chowk, Malibu Town, Bilaspur, Signature Tower, CRP Chowk, Subash Chowk, Golf Course Road, and Galleria Market in DLF Phase-4.

Viral Video Captures Miles-Long Gridlock

A video that surfaced on social media platform X showed a night-time view of NH-48, jammed with vehicles stretching endlessly in both directions. The footage captured a sea of red brake lights and white headlights, underscoring the severity of the gridlock that extended nearly 4 kilometers from Hero Honda Chowk to Narsinghpur.

Vehicle Breakdowns Worsen Commuter Woes

Over 25 vehicles, including cars, two-wheelers, and buses, broke down due to waterlogging, further worsening traffic snarls. A bus stranded near Jharsa on the Jaipur-Delhi Expressway added to the pile-up, forcing traffic police to deploy cranes and manual assistance to clear the way.

Frustrated Commuters Speak Out

Commuters vented their anger at the lack of preparedness.

Sunidhi Sharma, who was stuck for more than 90 minutes on NH-48, said: “Usually it takes me around 20 minutes to reach Shankar Chowk from Atlas Chowk, but today it took nearly one-and-a-half hours. The roads are broken, there are multiple bottlenecks, and authorities work only on paper. Nothing changes.”

Niharika Singh, an IT professional, echoed the sentiment: “What usually takes me 20 minutes from my office in Cyber City to my home in Sector 14 took one-and-a-half hours today. The expressway was packed, and traffic was crawling.”

Authorities Respond with Emergency Measures

DCP Traffic Rajesh Mohan confirmed that traffic personnel were deployed at more than 100 waterlogging spots, with 23 critical points closely managed.

“We coordinated with civic agencies to drain flooded stretches and ensure smoother movement. Vehicles that had broken down were moved to safer locations with the help of cranes,” he said.

Recurring Problem Exposes Infrastructure Flaws

Monday’s gridlock once again highlighted Gurgaon’s fragile infrastructure and inadequate drainage systems. Despite repeated warnings from residents and previous monsoon mishaps, even a short spell of heavy rain continues to paralyze the city’s traffic, raising concerns over long-term planning and preparedness.