Arvind Kejriwal condemned the alleged attack on an AAP candidate in Una, Gujarat, asserting that people will no longer bow to 'gundagardi'. Other AAP leaders blamed the BJP, calling it a 'bloody game' to intimidate candidates before local polls.

AAP Convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal strongly condemned the alleged attack on an AAP candidate ahead of the local body elections in Gujarat's Una, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate ahead of the upcoming local body elections in Gujarat's Una, asserting that the people of Gujarat will no longer bow before "gundagardi" and promising that change is inevitable in the state.

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Taking to X, the AAP National Convenor also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured candidate. "The AAP fearlessly raises the voice of the people and challenges those in power, and perhaps some people are unable to tolerate that. But now the 'aam aadmi' of Gujarat has resolved not to bow before 'gundagardi'. The people of Gujarat will no longer step back and will secure their rights. This time, change will definitely happen in Gujarat," Kejriwal said.

AAP Leaders Allege BJP's 'Bloody Game'

Other senior leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also strongly condemned the incident. Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh expressed outrage over the alleged firing on party candidate Ajay Bhai in Una, stating that the incident reflects the extent of violence and lawlessness and alleging that the ruling dispensation is responsible for an atmosphere where such incidents are occurring.

AAP leader Gopal Rai also reacted strongly to the incident, saying that the people of Gujarat will respond to the politics of fear in the upcoming local body elections. "Elections or goondaraj in Gujarat? The police's failure to register an FIR after the deadly attack on the AAP candidate in Una is shameful. First, the failed attempt to ensure an unopposed victory, and now resorting to bullets to intimidate our candidates. The people of Gujarat will give a befitting reply to the BJP's 'bloody game' and politics of fear."

Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that its candidate Ajay, contesting in the local body elections in Gujarat's Una, was injured in a firing incident. AAP leader Gopal Rai also criticised the police, alleging that no FIR had been registered in connection with the incident that took place on Wednesday night.

Gujarat AAP president Isudan Gadhvi shared pictures of Ajay in the hospital, saying that the party leader is currently undergoing treatment. Gadhvi called it the BJP's attempt to win the Una municipality polls unilaterally. "Law and order in Gujarat has completely collapsed. Firing has taken place on Aam Aadmi Party candidate Ajaybhai in Una; at this moment, he is in the hospital, and his treatment is ongoing. We are proud of our candidate because the BJP made several attempts to win this municipality unilaterally, but the AAP candidate resolved to fight without fear. Praveen Ram ji visited the hospital and met with the AAP candidate to inquire about his health," Isudan Gadhvi posted on X.

Polls and Campaigning Continue

Polling for local body elections in Gujarat will be held on April 26, while counting of votes is scheduled for April 28.

Meanwhile, campaigning continues across the state, with AAP leaders including MLA Gopal Italia and State Organisation General Secretary Manoj Sorathiya addressing a 'Vijay Vishwas Sabha' at Kiran Chowk, Punagam in Surat, while AAP Gujarat Youth Wing President Brijraj Solanki also held a rally in Surendranagar. (ANI)