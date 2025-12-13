A woman in Gujarat's Vadodara district was arrested for allegedly plotting her sister's murder to claim a Rs 40 lakh life insurance payout. She had taken out the policy just days before the crime, naming herself the sole nominee.

In a disturbing case of greed and betrayal, a woman in Gujarat'sVadodara district has been arrested for allegedly plotting the murder of her own sister to claim a Rs 40 lakh life insurance payout. Police say she roped in her lover to execute the crime, promising him a hefty sum in return.

The victim, 36-year-old Ajiza Dewan, was found dead in Ankodia village three days after she went missing. A postmortem examination later confirmed that she had been strangled.

A Crime Driven by Money

According to investigators, the motive behind the killing was purely financial. Ajiza's elder sister, Feroza Dewan, is accused of taking out a Rs 40 lakh life insurance policy in Ajiza's name just days before the murder, naming herself as the sole nominee.

Police said Feroza paid the first premium on November 28 and allegedly promised her lover, Rameez Sheikh, Rs 7 lakh to kill Ajiza.

Last Seen Leaving Home

Ajiza had been living with her father in Gorwa for the past six months due to ongoing marital disputes. On Tuesday evening, around 8 pm, she left the house after being told she would be helped in applying for a Shram card to access government benefits.

That was the last time her family saw her alive.

CCTV Footage Cracks The Case

As panic grew over Ajiza's disappearance, police began scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas. One clip showed Ajiza riding on a motorcycle with an unidentified man a short distance from her home.

When the image was shown to the family, they immediately recognised him as Rameez Sheikh, a food delivery worker known to them.

"Sheikh was tracked down and questioned. During interrogation, he admitted to killing Ajiza," said Sushil Agrawal, Superintendent of Police, Vadodara (Rural).

Murder In a Secluded Spot

Police said Sheikh first took Ajiza to Padra on his motorcycle before riding to a secluded area in Ankodia village. There, he allegedly strangled her using her own dupatta and fled the scene.

Ajiza's body was later recovered from the area, confirming the family's worst fears.

Sister's Role Exposed

Investigators said Feroza had carefully planned the crime, using the Shram card application as a pretext to get Ajiza to leave home. At the time of the incident, Feroza was living in the same house as Ajiza's father, along with her own husband.

Both Feroza Dewan and Rameez Sheikh have been arrested and are currently in police custody. Authorities are examining insurance documents, phone records and financial transactions as the probe continues.