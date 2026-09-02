Ahmedabad's Yash Hemang Baxi sets a world record in mental math, calculating time zones for 120 nations. Also, a government school in Botad, Gujarat, gains popularity, attracting students from diverse backgrounds due to its quality education.

Gujarat Student Sets Mental Math World Record

A 21-year-old student, Yash Hemang Baxi, achieved a global milestone and set a new world record by calculating the exact local time across 120 nations within 5.14 minutes through mental math.

Talking to the reporters, Yash Hemang Baxi explained how his passion evolved over more than a decade of dedicated practice. He said, "It started about 11 years ago when I happened to be holding a tablet and found myself fascinated by the clocks displayed on it; I became intrigued by the different time zones... Last year, my mentor recognised my talent and helped me get listed in the India Book of Records. Following that came the Asia Book of Records, and today, I have achieved a World Record... We have been working hard for the past year to set this record..."

Gujarat Government School Becomes Parents' Top Choice

Meanwhile, in August, breaking away from the conventional perception of government schools, the PM SHRI Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan Nagar Primary School No. 24 in Gujarat's Botad district emerged as a preferred choice among parents, with around 250 students currently on its waiting list. The school, which has 1,364 students enrolled from Classes 1 to 8, has also earned the confidence of families from diverse social and professional backgrounds. Around 82 children of senior government officials, including police sub-inspectors and bank employees, are studying at the school instead of private institutions.

Focus on Quality Education and Holistic Development

Principal Bhumika Patel attributed the growing preference to the institution's focus on quality education and holistic development. "We have been successful in earning the trust of parents by focusing on quality education. In line with the new National Education Policy, we are providing experiential learning through ICT-based smart classes, modern laboratories and upgraded classroom facilities," Patel said.

State-of-the-Art Facilities and Achievements

With a team of 31 teachers, the school has developed a learning environment that combines academics with technology, practical activities, sports and arts. It has smart classrooms, a science laboratory and a computer laboratory, providing students opportunities to learn beyond conventional textbook-based education. The school's students have also made their mark in competitive examinations and extracurricular activities. For the past three years, they have consistently performed well in Gyan Sadhana and NMMS at the district level, while also achieving success at the state level in Khel and Kala Mahakumbh. The institution's success is also reflected in the achievements of its alumni, who are serving in various important positions, including an Army officer posted on the Kashmir border and a Sanitary Inspector in Junagadh.

The rising demand has prompted the government to expand the school's infrastructure. Patel said the school recorded around 250 additional admissions this year compared to the previous year. The school's experience points to a broader shift in how parents perceive government education when quality teaching, modern infrastructure, technology and opportunities for holistic development come together. With hundreds of students waiting for admission, Botad's Primary School No. 24 is increasingly becoming an example of how a government school can win parental trust and compete with private institutions on the strength of education and outcomes. (ANI)