Tension flared inside Sabarmati Central Jail on Tuesday when a terror accused, Syed Ahmed Mohiuddin Abdul Qader Jilani, 40, was assaulted by three fellow inmates.

Terror accused, Ahmed Mohiuddin Abdul Qadir Jilani, lodged in Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail, was allegedly assaulted by fellow inmates on Tuesday morning, prompting an investigation into the incident, a police official said. The attack occurred barely a day after Jilani, who is accused in the high-profile castor seeds ricin terror plot investigated by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), along with two others, was transferred to the Ahmedabad facility under judicial custody.

Police Inspector K Y Vyas said Jilani was attacked by another inmate, Nilesh Sharma, an Amraiwadi resident who is lodged for a theft offence, and two others, who are still unidentified. Jilani sustained an injury to his eye. Jail authorities provided immediate medical care before shifting him to the Civil Hospital for further treatment.

"On the morning of 18 November, Jilani was attacked by a fellow inmate, resulting in injury to his eye. He was given medical attention and subsequently sent to Civil Hospital... The primary investigation revealed that Anil Kumar, Shivam Sharma, and one more individual were involved in the attack. Further investigation is ongoing," Vyas said.

This incident has immediately raised questions about security and possible complicity within the jail.

Who is Jilani?

Jilani and two accomplices were arrested by the Gujarat ATS last week for allegedly plotting terror attacks using ricin, a highly lethal toxin extracted from castor seeds.

The trio was nabbed after months of surveillance and intelligence inputs, marking a significant breakthrough in anti-terror operations. Investigators said the accused allegedly procured castor seeds and were researching methods to extract ricin for use in targeted attacks.

(With inputs from ANI)