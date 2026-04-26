Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi voted in Surat for the local body polls, expressing confidence in PM Modi's development politics. BJP MLA Rameshbhai Tilara and CM Bhupendra Patel also urged citizens to vote in large numbers for a developed Gujarat.

Gujarat Dy CM expresses confidence after voting

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi cast his vote at a polling booth in Surat during the ongoing local body elections on Sunday, expressing confidence in public participation and the state's development trajectory. Speaking to reporters after voting, Sanghavi said that people across Gujarat have come forward in large numbers to participate in the democratic process and strengthen the politics of development championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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"Today, my family, the people of the city, and the people of the state have voted. The people of Gujarat have come forward to further strengthen Prime Minister Modi's politics of development. Citizens of Gujarat are ready to write a new history together. Today, I too have voted to accelerate the pace of development even faster. The people of my city and state are also voting enthusiastically... BJP and the citizens of Gujarat are all working together as Team Gujarat," he said.

BJP MLA urges large voter turnout

BJP MLA Rameshbhai Tilara cast his vote for the Rajkot Municipal Corporation election at polling ward office no 11 amid the ongoing Gujarat local body polls. Speaking with the media before voting, Tilara urged people to exercise their franchise in large numbers, calling it essential for advancing the vision of Viksit Bharat.

"Voting is being done for the Rajkot Municipal Corporation Election today. The Rajkot Municipal Corporation Election is essential in advancing PM Modi's dream of Viksit Bharat. So, I appeal to all the people to vote in large numbers," he said.

CM Bhupendra Patel appeals for 100% voting

Earlier on Saturday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel appealed to all citizens to vote 100 per cent in the elections of local self-government institutions. He requested all the voters of the state to vote enthusiastically in this holy festival of democracy.

In his message to the citizens, CM Patel said that voting in a democracy is not only a right but also a sacred duty as a citizen. He said that every vote will further boost the overall development of the villages, talukas, districts, and cities of the state.

The Chief Minister appealed to all the voters of the state to reach their polling stations and vote and also motivate their family members, friends, and neighbours to vote. He has called upon everyone to make this grand festival of democracy a success by taking a pledge of "100 per cent voting".

The Chief Minister has made a heartfelt appeal to everyone to vote in this election of local self-government institutions to build a developed India and a developed Gujarat.

The counting of votes will be held on April 28. (ANI)