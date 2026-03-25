Gujarat Police is upgrading its K9 unit with 200 'super dogs' trained in dual roles like assault and explosive detection using modern tech. The force has also introduced alcohol detection dogs and its own breeding program to boost public safety.

The Gujarat Police is strengthening its operational capabilities with a new generation of highly trained K9 units, often referred to as 'super dogs', equipped to tackle threats ranging from terrorism to narcotics and explosives. As part of a major upgrade, nearly 200 dogs have been trained using advanced, technology-driven techniques. The force has shifted towards modern, reward-based training methods, enhancing the efficiency, responsiveness, and precision of canine teams deployed on the ground.

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Advanced Training and Technology

Col (Retd) Chandan Singh Rathore, Senior Consultant for K9 Training with Gujarat Police, said that the unit is incorporating globally accepted training practices along with modern equipment and scent kits. He noted that under the guidance of senior leadership, including the Director General of Police (DGP) and DGP Training, the unit has adopted new technologies that are widely used in canine training across the world, with continuous training being imparted to the dogs.

Dual-Purpose Dogs for High-Risk Operations

These 'super dogs' are trained for dual roles, including assault operations and explosive detection. Working closely with commando units, they assist in tracking suspects, detecting explosives, and responding to silent cues--critical in high-risk and sensitive operations.

Rathore further highlighted that dual-purpose assault dogs are capable of supporting commando teams in apprehending criminals or terrorists while also being trained in explosive detection. He added that only a few state police forces in India have deployed such advanced dual-purpose training techniques, and Gujarat Police has successfully implemented them.

Expanding Detection Capabilities

In addition to assault and explosive detection dogs, the force has also deployed narcotics and tracker dogs, which have played a key role in solving complex cases and seizing illegal drugs. Notably, alcohol detection dogs have been introduced in the state for the first time.

Ensuring Sustainability and Canine Welfare

The K9 unit has also launched its own breeding programme to produce high-quality pups, reducing dependency on external sources and lowering costs. Retired service dogs are provided care at a dedicated facility in Anand.

A Force Multiplier in Modern Policing

With over 150 K9 units deployed across the state, these canine teams are emerging as a significant force multiplier, enhancing crime detection, prevention, and overall public safety.

Smart, silent, and highly effective, Gujarat's K9 'super dogs' are redefining modern policing in the state. (ANI)