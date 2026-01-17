Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar Metro's daily ridership surged nearly fourfold to 1.5 lakh. Over 11.50 crore passengers travelled from Oct 2022 to Dec 2025. The new Phase-2 extension now provides direct connectivity to Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

Ridership Surges Dramatically

Daily passenger numbers on the Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar Metro have surged nearly fourfold over the past three years, rising from around 35,000 commuters to nearly 1.5 lakh daily passengers, reflecting growing public confidence in the metro as a safe, efficient and reliable mode of urban transport in Gujarat.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO), between October 2022 and December 2025, more than 11.50 crore passengers travelled across the metro network. Monthly ridership has shown consistent growth, averaging between 12 and 27 lakh commuters in 2023. In 2024, the number further increased to around 27-35 lakh passengers per month, while in 2025, monthly ridership crossed the 44 lakh mark, underscoring the expanding footprint and popularity of the metro system.

Phase-2 Extension Boosts Connectivity

A major boost to connectivity came with the extension of the metro service up to Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 11 as part of Ahmedabad Metro Rail Phase-2. The extension has strengthened links between Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar and provided direct connectivity from Mahatma Mandir Metro Station to Gandhinagar Railway Station, as per the Gujarat CMO.

Enhanced Access to Key Destinations

The expanded route offers easy access to key destinations such as Akshardham Temple and Dandi Kutir, while also benefiting thousands of employees, students and daily commuters. Visitors attending national and international events at Mahatma Mandir and students of Kadi Sarva Vishwavidyalaya are expected to gain significantly from improved last-mile connectivity.

Proven Capacity During Major Events

The metro has also demonstrated its capacity during large-scale events. During IPL matches, international cricket fixtures and Rath Yatra, ridership witnessed sharp spikes. Notably, during the Coldplay concert on January 25-26, 2025, a record 4.11 lakh passengers opted for metro travel over two days.

A Milestone in Urban Mobility

With Phase-2 completed, the Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar Metro now spans 68 km with 53 stations, reducing dependence on private vehicles, easing congestion and offering an environmentally sustainable transport option. The expansion marks a key milestone in Gujarat's urban mobility and long-term infrastructure development.