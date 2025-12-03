A massive fire broke out at Dev Pathology Lab in Bhavnagar, Gujarat. Locals and firefighters rescued around 20 people, including children and the elderly. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.

A massive fire broke out at Dev Pathology Lab in the Kala Nala area of Bhavnagar, Gujarat, on Wednesday. As the flames began to engulf the building, locals alerted the authorities before rushing to rescue children and elderly persons at the Pathology Lab. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported in the incident.

Rescue Efforts and Official Statement

Upon receiving the alert, at least 50 firefighters and six fire brigades were deployed to douse the raging flames.

Speaking on the matter, Fire Officer Pradyumansingh Jadeja told ANI, "The fire broke out in the basement and engulfed the entire building."

"We have rescued people on stretchers and a ladder. We have rescued 15-20 people so far. There is no casualty. Firefighting and the cooling process are underway," he added.

Visuals from the site show smoke billowing from the building as firefighters rushed to contain the blaze.

Recent Fire in Godhra

Earlier on November 21, a major fire erupted at a wood warehouse near a hotel in Godhra, officials said. No casualties have been reported in the incident.

According to fire department officials, an alert was received in the early hours, and multiple teams were dispatched to the site.

"Early in the morning, we received information of a fire at a wood warehouse near the Royal Hotel. Three fire brigades arrived at the location to mitigate the fire, which is almost under control," Fire Officer Mukesh Chawda told ANI.

The fire was brought under control after two hours. A short circuit is believed to be the initial cause. (ANI)