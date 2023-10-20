Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Gujarat man arrested for 'spying', sharing Army details to Pakistan

    The WhatsApp number used in the espionage activities remains active in Pakistan. Maheshwari's modus operandi involved targeting the families of Army personnel, masquerading as an official from the Army Public School.

    Gujarat man arrested for 'spying', sharing Army details to Pakistan AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 20, 2023, 5:01 PM IST

    In a significant development, the Gujarat Police Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) apprehended an individual in Tapur town, Anand district, on charges of espionage. This individual, who was once a Pakistan national but later became an Indian citizen, stands accused of transmitting sensitive information to Pakistan. The ATS initiated its operation following military intelligence reports, which revealed the activities of a 55-year-old Pakistani intelligence operative (PIO) named Labhshankar Maheshwari.

    The accused utilized a WhatsApp number to contact Army personnel and disseminate Remote Access Trojan (RAT) malware with the intent of extracting classified information.

    According to ATS Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Jat, the accused used an Indian SIM card registered under the name Muhammad Saklain Thaim. This SIM card was activated on a mobile phone owned by Azgar Hajibai and subsequently transported to Maheshwari in Anand, as per the instructions of an individual associated with the Pakistan Embassy.

    Jat stated, "Labhshankar Maheshwari was a Pakistani citizen who came to India in 1999, later acquiring Indian citizenship. His extended family remains in Pakistan."

    The WhatsApp number used in the espionage activities remains active in Pakistan. Maheshwari's modus operandi involved targeting the families of Army personnel, masquerading as an official from the Army Public School. He would engage his targets through messages, encouraging them to participate in a purported competition, which required them to upload photos featuring national flags. Regrettably, Maheshwari also transmitted the contact details of Indian defense personnel to a Pakistani agency, raising concerns about national security.

    The arrest sheds light on the ongoing efforts to combat espionage and protect sensitive information in the region.

    Last Updated Oct 20, 2023, 5:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Absolutely astonished by Deve Gowda's lie Kerala CM Vijayan after JD-S supremo's claim on tie-up with BJP

    'Absolutely astonished by Deve Gowda's lie...' Kerala CM Vijayan after JD-S supremo's claim on tie-up with BJP

    Navy gets Imphal, one of India's largest destroyers and first to be armed with upgraded BrahMos

    Navy gets Imphal, one of India's largest destroyers and first to be armed with upgraded BrahMos

    Uber initiates action after woman reports 'disturbing' encounter with driver AJR

    Uber initiates action after woman reports 'disturbing' encounter with driver

    Indian-origin doctor in Bahrain faces legal trouble for backing Israel in ongoing conflict vkp

    Indian-origin doctor in Bahrain faces legal trouble for backing Israel in ongoing conflict

    Manipur origin Israeli reservist soldier injured in Hezbollah shelling as war with Hamas rages on AJR

    Manipur-origin Israeli reservist soldier injured in Hezbollah shelling as war with Hamas rages on

    Recent Stories

    Durga Puja 2023: 5 eco-friendly ways to celebrate this festival RKK

    Durga Puja 2023: 5 eco-friendly ways to celebrate this festival

    Vela Movie: Shane Nigam, Sunny Wayne starrer to release on THIS date rkn

    Vela Movie: Shane Nigam, Sunny Wayne starrer to release on THIS date

    UAE: British Airways to resume daily flights to Abu Dhabi next year; ticket prices announced anr

    UAE: British Airways to resume daily flights to Abu Dhabi next year; ticket prices announced

    The Advantages of Taking a Blood Test at Home

    The Advantages of Taking a Blood Test at Home

    ODI World Cup 2023: David Warner and Mitchell Marsh rip off Pakistan bowlers, meme fielding makes a comeback avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: David Warner and Mitchell Marsh rip off Pakistan bowlers, meme fielding makes a comeback

    Recent Videos

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park vkp

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park

    Video Icon
    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra WATCH

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon