Gujarat man arrested for running bogus court as fake judge for 5 years

According to police reports, Christian's plan was to promise speedy resolution of land disputes in return for large amounts of money. He deceived his victims into believing that he was the government appointed arbitrator.

Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Oct 22, 2024, 7:14 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 22, 2024, 7:14 PM IST

In a quite discouraging incident of deception, a man named Morris Samuel Christian posed as a judge and conducted a fake tribunal to resolve disputes of land in Gandhinagar and was arrested. It is reportedly said that Christian had been operating the fraud since 2019 and had successfully defrauded many people with the aid of a fake courtroom and fake court officers.

According to police reports, Christian's plan was to promise speedy resolution of land disputes in return for large amounts of money. He deceived his victims into believing that he was the government appointed arbitrator. For instance, Christian made an order to the effect that the district collector should register the client's name in the revenue records of a piece of government-owned land in Paldi area. The whole procedure was staged, Christian had no legal right to be a judge, but he acted as one.

Christian's operation came to light when court registrar Hardik Desai observed that Christian had no legal right to be an arbitrator, and that the tribunal order was a fake. Police filed an FIR against Christian under sections 170 and 419 of IPC for cheating and impersonation. He was later prosecuted for passing bad cheques and defrauding people through passing of fake judgments.

Police investigations carried out on him exposed that it was not the first time for the young man known as Christian to be involved with the police. He is already an accused in another cheating case filed at Maninagar police station in 2015. This last arrest has revealed how far he went into conning people who sought justice in the community.

