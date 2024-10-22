RG Kar rape-murder case: Victim's father writes to Amit Shah, urges him for a meeting

On August 9, 2024, the doctor was found murdered inside the seminar hall of the hospital. The police arrested a civil volunteer named Sanjay Roy for the crime. The CBI, investigating the case, arrested RG Kar Medical College's former principal Sandip Ghosh and the now-suspended officer-in-charge of Tala Police Station, Abhijit Mondal.

The father of the Kolkata doctor who was brutally raped and murdered inside the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking his intervention and support in the wake of their devastating loss. In the letter, the grieving father expressed the immense mental pressure he and his wife have been enduring since the horrific incident and requested a meeting with the Home Minister.

"I am writing to respectfully request an appointment with you at your convenience or at any other location as you may suggest. After that heinous incident happened to our daughter, we have been going through tremendous mental pressure," the father wrote.

Cyclone Dana alert: Minister announces 800 cyclone relief shelters ready in Odisha for evacuated residents

"I want to meet with you to discuss a few things regarding the situation and pray for your guidance and help. I would truly be grateful for the opportunity to speak with you and gain your insights on the issue, as I believe your experience and guidance would be invaluable," the letter further said.

He also requested the Union home minister to spare a few minutes for them.

"Please let me know when and where you can spare a few minutes for us. Then, we can keep ourselves prepared," he added.

On August 9, 2024, the doctor was found murdered inside the seminar hall of the hospital. The police arrested a civil volunteer named Sanjay Roy for the crime. The CBI, investigating the case, arrested RG Kar Medical College's former principal Sandip Ghosh and the now-suspended officer-in-charge of Tala Police Station, Abhijit Mondal.

Cyclone Dana ALERT! West Bengal, Odisha brace for impact – When & where it could strike

Latest Videos