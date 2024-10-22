RG Kar rape-murder case: Victim's father writes to Amit Shah, urges him for a meeting

On August 9, 2024, the doctor was found murdered inside the seminar hall of the hospital. The police arrested a civil volunteer named Sanjay Roy for the crime. The CBI, investigating the case, arrested RG Kar Medical College's former principal Sandip Ghosh and the now-suspended officer-in-charge of Tala Police Station, Abhijit Mondal.

RG Kar rape-murder case: Victim's father writes to Amit Shah, urges him for a meeting AJR
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Oct 22, 2024, 5:34 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 22, 2024, 5:34 PM IST

The father of the Kolkata doctor who was brutally raped and murdered inside the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking his intervention and support in the wake of their devastating loss. In the letter, the grieving father expressed the immense mental pressure he and his wife have been enduring since the horrific incident and requested a meeting with the Home Minister.

"I am writing to respectfully request an appointment with you at your convenience or at any other location as you may suggest. After that heinous incident happened to our daughter, we have been going through tremendous mental pressure," the father wrote.

Cyclone Dana alert: Minister announces 800 cyclone relief shelters ready in Odisha for evacuated residents

"I want to meet with you to discuss a few things regarding the situation and pray for your guidance and help. I would truly be grateful for the opportunity to speak with you and gain your insights on the issue, as I believe your experience and guidance would be invaluable," the letter further said.

He also requested the Union home minister to spare a few minutes for them.

"Please let me know when and where you can spare a few minutes for us. Then, we can keep ourselves prepared," he added.

On August 9, 2024, the doctor was found murdered inside the seminar hall of the hospital. The police arrested a civil volunteer named Sanjay Roy for the crime. The CBI, investigating the case, arrested RG Kar Medical College's former principal Sandip Ghosh and the now-suspended officer-in-charge of Tala Police Station, Abhijit Mondal.

Cyclone Dana ALERT! West Bengal, Odisha brace for impact – When & where it could strike

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Shall I call Udhayanidhi Stalin': Chennai couple abuses cops, boasts connection with TN Deputy CM (WATCH) shk

'Shall I call Udhayanidhi Stalin': Chennai couple abuses cops, boasts connection with TN Deputy CM (WATCH)

Gujarat man arrested for running bogus court as fake judge for 5 years AJR

Gujarat man arrested for running bogus court as fake judge for 5 years

Drishyam-style murder! Army man murders girlfriend, buries body in forest; throws her phone to mislead cops shk

Drishyam-style murder! Army man murders girlfriend, buries body in forest; throws her phone to mislead cops

Deepotsav 2024: Vedic rituals held at Ram Ki Paidi under CM Yogi's guidance for grand celebration AJR

Deepotsav 2024: Vedic rituals held at Ram Ki Paidi under CM Yogi's guidance for grand celebration

Under construction building collapses in Bengaluru's Kammanahalli Rescue ops underway vkp

BREAKING: Under construction building collapses in Bengaluru's Kammanahalli; 1 worker dead, rescue underway

Recent Stories

Who is Arjun Raaj? Shrutika Raaj's husband reacts to BB18's Bangkok trip RTM

Who is Arjun Raaj? Shrutika Raaj's husband reacts to BB18's Bangkok trip

'Shall I call Udhayanidhi Stalin': Chennai couple abuses cops, boasts connection with TN Deputy CM (WATCH) shk

'Shall I call Udhayanidhi Stalin': Chennai couple abuses cops, boasts connection with TN Deputy CM (WATCH)

How to grow aloe vera at home: Essential tips and tricks dmn

How to grow aloe vera at home: Essential tips and tricks

How to grow aloe vera at home: Essential tips and tricks dmn

How to grow aloe vera at home: Essential tips and tricks

Diwali 2024: 7 steps to clean marble temple before Dhanteras ATG

Diwali 2024: 7 steps to clean marble temple before Dhanteras

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon