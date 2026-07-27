Gujarat Dy CM Harsh Sanghavi launched the 'Cyber Financial Fraud e-Zero FIR' service in Gandhinagar. The new system allows victims to register complaints via helpline 1930, automatically generating an e-FIR for faster police investigation.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Monday launched the 'Cyber Financial Fraud e-Zero FIR' service in Gandhinagar to facilitate faster registration and investigation of cyber financial fraud cases, enabling victims to initiate the process without visiting a police station.

According to an official release from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO), complaints registered through the national cybercrime helpline 1930 will now automatically generate an e-Zero FIR, which will be forwarded to the concerned police station, enabling legal action to begin at the earliest.

A Step Towards Transparent Policing

Speaking on the occasion, Sanghavi said the state government is continuously using technology to provide faster and more transparent police services to citizens. He said the e-Zero FIR system will allow victims of cyber fraud to register complaints from home while enabling quicker action to improve the chances of recovering the lost money.

Implementation and Operational Details

The release said Director General of Police Gyanendra Singh Malik has instructed all field units to handle such cases with seriousness and sensitivity and ensure speedy justice for complainants.

Inspector General of Police, Cyber Centre of Excellence, Bipin Ahire said the e-Zero FIR process has been implemented in coordination with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs. He said complaints of cyber financial fraud received through the 1930 helpline will automatically generate a Zero FIR, which will then be forwarded to the concerned police station. Police officers will subsequently contact the complainant, obtain the necessary details, register the FIR as per the prescribed procedure and immediately initiate the investigation.

Early Success of the e-Zero FIR System

According to the release, the state's first e-Zero FIR was registered by an Ahmedabad resident who allegedly became a victim of cyber fraud under the pretext of a digital arrest. Based on the e-Zero FIR, the Cyber Crime Department took prompt action and successfully saved more than Rs 15.76 lakh belonging to the complainant. (ANI)