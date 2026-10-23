Gujarat is modernizing Anganwadi centres in Rajkot by combining digital technology, play-based education, and nutrition programs to enhance early childhood development and formal school readiness for thousands of young children across the state.

Advancing Early Childhood Development in Gujarat

Gujarat is integrating technology, play-based education and nutrition services at model Anganwadi centres to support early childhood development, with Rajkot Municipal Corporation operating 364 centres across three zones. The centres focus on preparing children for formal schooling through interactive learning activities, educational toys and smart televisions.

Alongside language and mathematics, children are introduced to personal hygiene, handwashing, good manners and healthy eating habits. Sardaben Desai, Programme Officer at Rajkot Municipal Corporation, said the Anganwadis operate for six hours a day, with the first four hours dedicated to play-based learning and the development of essential life skills.

Health and Nutritional Monitoring

She said the centres also monitor children's height, weight and nutritional status through digital records. Parents of children identified as malnourished are counselled on nutrition, while those requiring medical attention are referred to the Rajkot Municipal Health Centre for treatment and medicines. The centres combine early education with nutrition support, providing children with meals during their daily sessions.

Community Impact and Future Initiatives

According to Anganwadi worker Devyani Joshi, around 55 to 60 children attend her centre, where they receive pre-primary education, participate in activities and are provided nutritious food. Parents have also reported improvements in their children's learning and communication skills.

Nimisha Solanki, a parent, said her daughter receives a varied diet at the centre, including fruits and other nutritious food items. She also appreciated the teachers' attention to the children. Another parent, Riddhi Goswami, said she had observed improvements in her child's learning, particularly in speaking English words and participating in activities. She added that the centre regularly shares updates with parents through WhatsApp groups, including information about activities, events and changes in timings.

Expanding the Model

The initiative reflects a broader effort to strengthen the role of Anganwadis in early childhood care and education by combining digital tools, classroom activities and nutrition interventions. Gujarat is also working towards upgrading more than 10,000 centres into Smart Nested Learning Centres, with the objective of improving access to technology-enabled learning and strengthening the delivery of nutrition and developmental support during children's formative years. (ANI)

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