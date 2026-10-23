CM Bhagwant Mann rebuts Amit Shah's claims on Punjab's drug crisis, blaming previous SAD-BJP rule for cartels and alleging that massive drug consignments are currently entering India through Gujarat ports under the BJP's watch.

Bhagwant Mann Responds to Amit Shah on Drug Menace

October 23 (ANI): Hitting back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks regarding the drug menace in Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann claimed that the "largest drug cartels" were formed during the previous Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-BJP alliance government, while alleging that Gujarat has now "effectively become the largest supplier of drugs" due to massive consignments landing at its ports. Addressing reporters here, the Punjab Chief Minister targeted the BJP and questioned its track record, stating that prominent ministers in the previous state regime had faced serious allegations. "The largest drug cartels were formed during their tenure. Between 2007 and 2017, when the Akali Dal-BJP government was in power, prominent smugglers named several high-ranking ministers—the very people with whom they are now allegedly striking deals," Mann said.

Allegations Regarding Maritime Drug Routes

Turning his focus to maritime trade routes, Mann pointed to massive drug seizures reported in Gujarat, questioning how large-scale narcotics consignments manage to clear tight security checks at ports. "Drugs are arriving from Gujarat; the authorities themselves have acknowledged seizing narcotics worth Rs 20,000 crore. While drones might cross the border from Pakistan, what about the ports? How do they get through the ports? Ports have proper customs procedures and security protocols in place," the Chief Minister said.

Further intensifying his attack, Mann remarked: "If shipments of 3,000 kilograms are arriving at these ports, it implies that, as far as our country is concerned, Gujarat has effectively become the largest supplier of drugs." Mann's sharp rebuttal came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah raised concerns over the drug situation in Punjab, urging stronger administrative measures to tackle cross-border narcotics trafficking.

Political Stance on 2027 Punjab Elections

Earlier in the day, hitting back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's claim that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be ousted from power in Punjab in the 2027 Assembly elections, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said that governments are decided by the public and not by individual leaders. "Well, it won't happen just because Amit Shah says so; it will happen based on what the people say," Mann told ANI in Chandigarh. The remarks follow a political war of words between the BJP and the AAP leadership. (ANI)