The Gujarat Information Commission organised various programmes from October 5-7 as part of 'RTI Week' to promote transparency. Events included discussions on data accuracy, training for GMRC officials, and awareness sessions for college students.

The Government of India observes ‘Right to Information Week’ from October 5 to 12 every year. According to a press release, as part of this, the Gujarat Information Commission, Gandhinagar, organised various programmes from October 5 to 7, to promote the effective implementation of the Right to Information Act, 2005, strengthen administrative transparency and raise public awareness. The programme commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Chief Information Commissioner Subramaniam R Iyer and State Information Commissioners Manoj Patel, Nikhil Bhatt, Vipul Raval and Bharat Ganatra.

Discussions on RTI Implementation and Data Accuracy

As per the release, during the meeting, detailed discussions were held with the Nodal Officers of the administrative departments of the Secretariat regarding the uploading of data on public authorities of the administrative departments and all offices under their jurisdiction on the Gujarat State RTI Annual Return System for the year 2025-26. In this regard, the Chief Information Commissioner emphasised that the work related to the Annual Return Form (ARF) should not be limited merely to achieving targets, but equal importance should also be given to the accuracy and quality of the data.

Furthermore, detailed guidance was provided during the meeting on timely and accurate mapping of Public Information Officers and First Appellate Authorities in the RTI Module of the E-Sarkar Portal, so that RTI-related applications and appeals can be handled in a more systematic manner.

Awareness Programme for GMRC Officials

As per the release, an awareness programme was organised for the PIOs and APIOs of Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC). Public Information Officers and First Appellate Authorities of Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation were present at the Commission’s Conference Hall, while PIOs and APIOs from Surat joined through video conference.

Following the address by the Secretary of the Commission, the Additional Collector of Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation welcomed Chief Information Commissioner Subramaniam Iyer and all other State Information Commissioners and briefed the participants about the objective of the programme. The Chief Information Commissioner stated that the RTI Act is extremely important for bringing transparency and good governance to public administration and emphasised the importance of providing accurate information and maintaining a positive approach. A presentation was delivered by the Law Officer of the Commission, providing satisfactory solutions to the queries and practical difficulties faced by the officers in their day-to-day work.

Student Outreach and Education

According to the release, a programme was organised with students from various colleges in Gandhinagar. Secretary Paresh Dave provided information about the background and evolution of the Right to Information Act, 2005. The students were shown a video podcast of the Commission by the Commission’s Law Officer, Jagrutiben Patel. Detailed information was also provided about important judgments of the Supreme Court, High Court and the Commission through the Commission’s website, followed by an engaging question-and-answer session.

During all three days of the programmes, the Gujarat Information Commission expressed its gratitude for the cooperation and active participation extended by the Nodal Officers of the Secretariat, officers of the Metro Rail Corporation and students of the Law Colleges. (ANI)