The Gujarat government has begun constructing a Rs 80.25 crore Yatri Niwas in Ayodhya to accommodate pilgrims from western India. The facility will have 308 beds, modern amenities, and is expected to open to the public within the next year.

The Gujarat government has commenced construction of a state-of-the-art Yatri Niwas in Ayodhya, designed to cater to tourists and pilgrims travelling from western India to the holy city in Uttar Pradesh. The facility is built for Rs 80.25 crore and will be offering various types of rooms with a large number of seating capacity.

According to a press release, to provide comfortable facilities and a good experience for devotees and tourists from Gujarat visiting Ayodhya, the State Government will develop a grand Yatri Niwas. Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, the Yatri Niwas will be built at a cost of Rs. 80.25 crore on 6,929.28 square metres of land in the upcoming township in Ayodhya.

Yatri Niwas to Feature Modern Amenities

The state-of-the-art Yatri Niwas being developed by the Gujarat Tourism Corporation will offer various types of rooms with a capacity of 308 beds and a large hall with a seating capacity of 864. In addition, the complex is being equipped with modern facilities such as a reception centre, visitor lounge, souvenir shop, multipurpose hall, auditorium, meeting rooms, dining area, terrace garden, digital displays and attractive landscaping.

A People-Centric Initiative

Construction work on the Yatri Niwas has already commenced, and the facility is expected to be opened for devotees from Gujarat within approximately the next year. In the year 2024, the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) of the newly built grand temple of Lord Ramchandraji in Ayodhya was performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Since then, lakhs of devotees from India and abroad have been visiting Ayodhya for darshan. Keeping their convenience in mind, the Gujarat Government has taken this initiative to provide better facilities for devotees from Gujarat.

Through this people-centric and faith-orientated initiative, the Gujarat Government will provide home-like comfort and convenience to tourists from Gujarat visiting Ayodhya. The Yatri Niwas will also strengthen the cultural and spiritual bond between Gujarat and Ayodhya, the press release said. (ANI)